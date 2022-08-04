Doughboys.png

PRINCETON, W.Va. — Former Science Hill players Caleb Marmo and Cole Torbett each provided offense in the Johnson City Doughboys 6-3 win over the Princeton Whistlepigs on Thursday night.

Marmo, a Walters State product, provided a RBI double with two outs in the first inning of the Appalachian League baseball contest.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video