PRINCETON, W.Va. — Former Science Hill players Caleb Marmo and Cole Torbett each provided offense in the Johnson City Doughboys 6-3 win over the Princeton Whistlepigs on Thursday night.
Marmo, a Walters State product, provided a RBI double with two outs in the first inning of the Appalachian League baseball contest.
Torbett, the two-time Johnson City Press Super 22 player of the Year and incoming freshman at Middle Tennessee, started off the second inning with a single. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored off Matt Miceli’s RBI ground out.
Overall, the Doughboys belted out 11 hits with lead-off batter McKay Barney going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. The University of Washington product finished with a RBI ground out and RBI single.
Barney also scored the game’s first run in the top of the first when Tennessee player Ethan Payne singled to left field.
Brandon Spano and Canyon Brown also drove in runs. Second baseman Logan Sutter went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
On the mound, Carter Kelsey struck out nine and gave up three hits and three runs over 4 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Jonathon Stevens gave up two hits over 4 1/3 scoreless innings. The two combined for 12 strikeouts, while giving up just three walks.
Owen Blackledge drove in two of Princeton’s three runs.
