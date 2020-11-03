After graduating from Tusculum University, former Science Hill basketball star Dionte Grey moved to Charlotte to pursue his dream of working with an NBA team.
Grey said the Lord had other plans and he found a passion in helping others. After joining UrbanPromise Charlotte as a site director in 2016, Grey and his wife founded UrbanPromise Los Angeles in 2019 with the mission of developing youth into Christian leaders determined to restore their communities.
While he supports the work of Christian ministries internationally, Grey also sees the need to help those in his own country.
“There are real opportunities to help your neighbors at home,” said the 2008 Science Hill graduate. “We started working in the community of West Charlotte, where there was a high-crime rate and low-graduation rate. We moved in and said, ‘How can we love our neighbors? And ultimately, leave with the love of Christ?’
“I moved to Charlotte thinking that maybe I can get a job with the Bobcats. I felt that call from God and it was to go back to the community similar to the one I grew up when I was a child in Detroit. I knew how the kids were struggling and how important it was to invest in them and support them.”
UrbanPromise, which was founded in Camden, New Jersey in 1988, offers summer camps and after-school programs. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has offered students from low-income communities a place to do their online school work in a safe environment.
It’s a definite need in Los Angeles, to where Grey and his wife, Meg, moved after meeting a pastor at a convention in Camden.
“Other cities have an UrbanPromise site, but there’s no strategy to go here or there,” he said. “It’s moreso coming from a leader to promote the work that UrbanPromise does and who is crazy enough to step into the unknown. I met a pastor of a church in Los Angeles County at a conference in Camden. I shared my heart about the work we were doing. He asked if I thought about starting an UrbanPromise in L.A. We started talking, preparing and the rest is history.”
Now, Grey lives in the Canoga Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, about 20 minutes from downtown. He explained it was a leap of faith to move to a place he knew so little about, but it’s easy to see the positive impact the program has made.
“It’s a very diverse community with a huge Hispanic population,” he said. “Many people speak Spanish, but it’s a community with its fair amount of challenges academically. We wanted to go somewhere where we could add value to the community. We offer year-round programs to families in a lower income community free of charge. It’s a huge blessing for the community.
“With our Street Leader program, we’re offering jobs to high school students and giving opportunities to them. If you’re not playing sports or working, what are teenagers doing after school? Instead of hanging out at home or in the streets, you can work in this program and get paid, while challenging you to use your influence for good.”
Grey talked about the positive influences he had after moving from Detroit to Johnson City as a middle school student. He formed close friendships with Omar Wattad, Christopher Smith and other basketball teammates.
With his current role, he also realized how much his high school coaches impacted him far beyond wins and losses.
“The coaches there — Coach (Ken) Cutlip, Coach (Kevin) Vannoy, Coach (John) Good and others — were huge influences for me,” he said. “I’m in a mentor-role now where I can guide and shape teenagers and elementary school kids on a daily basis. It makes me reflect on the influence my coaches and mentors had on my life.
“I thank them for how they encouraged me and I hope what I’m doing is an encouragement to them to let them know how they’ve made such a huge impact on my life.”
Grey still calls the Tri-Cities home with family still in Johnson City. But he’s enjoying Los Angeles, especially as a sports fan with the city celebrating both NBA and Major League Baseball championships.
“What a time to be in L.A. It’s so much fun to see the Lakers win the championship and LeBron get it done. Then, there were fireworks going off where the Dodgers did it,” he said. “When the home team does well, the morale in the city is unmatched.
“We were also here when Kobe Bryant passed just a couple of miles away from our community. It was a hard time, but through celebration and tragedy, sports have that ability to bring people together in a way that not many things can.”
Bringing people together for the common good is a big focus of the program.
He talked about the impact a math professor from Pepperdine University has made. The professor has been working with a high-school student who recently moved from Peru and also helping elementary-school students.
“The more positive adult influences you can connect a young person with, the more likely they are to succeed,” Grey said. “A coach, a mentor, a parent, for me, I’m big on the whole community mindset. One of the reasons I want to share what we’re doing is what community is and what it can be.
“I’m an African-American male and my wife is an Irish-American, most of our students are Hispanic, but we have people coming from other communities and we’re doing it all together. When you’re working alongside each other, you realize that you’re not so different after all. Different isn’t always a bad thing. It’s building a community of people from different walks of life.”