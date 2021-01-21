The Citadel is expecting big things from Johnson City’s Jaylan Adams when the Southern Conference’s “spring” football season begins.
Adams, a former star at Science Hill High School and the 2017 Johnson City Press Northeast Tennessee player of the year, is expected to be the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound red-shirt sophomore got some experience at quarterback when the Citadel played four non-conference games in the fall. The Southern Conference postponed the conference schedule, but allowed schools to play non-conference games at their discretion.
Running the Bulldogs’ option attack, Adams rushed for 50 yards on 12 carries against Clemson and 55 yards on 14 attempts against Army.
“He got some pretty good, significant time in some of those four games, against Clemson and Army in particular,” The Citadel coach Brent Thompson said Thursday during the SoCon’s virtual media day. “I thought it was important for him to start to make it his team and start to develop whatever it was that he was going to be good at within this offense. We’re going to tailor make the offense around him.”
Adams was the Bulldogs’ kickoff returner in the fall and ranked fourth in the FCS, averaging 20 yards per return. He’s unlikely to be returning kicks this spring as he moves into the role as starting quarterback.
Adams will replace the productive Brandon Rainey, who started his last two seasons.
“We started that process last spring knowing that the transition was going to happen at some point,” Thompson said. “We obviously didn’t know what was going to happen in the spring of this year. So we’re accelerated by at least one spring, but I feel confident in the amount of reps that he had gotten in practice as well as the amount of reps that he had gotten live.”
Adams, who spent time as a defensive back when he first arrived at The Citadel, had a sterling career at Science Hill. As a senior, he passed for 1,630 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for 1,431 yards and 22 scores.