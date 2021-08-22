Former professional baseball pitcher Billy Joe Bowman, a star of the 1947 Science Hill state championship team and the 1951 University of Tennessee team that finished runner-up in the College World Series, died Saturday night. He was 90.
Bowman compiled a minor-league career record of 56-36 in 199 appearances. He was the older brother of former Major League player Ernie “Ferrell” Bowman, who played three seasons for the San Francisco Giants from 1961-63. Ernie Bowman died in August 2019.
Coach by the legendary John Broyles at Science Hill, Billy Joe combined with Ralph Carrier for a 3-0 shutout of Memphis Christian Brothers in the 1947 state championship game. He went on to score wins over Princeton and Southern Cal in Tennessee’s 1951 CWS run before the Vols lost to Oklahoma 3-2 in the national championship game.
Bowman played six seasons in the Minor Leagues, starting with his hometown Johnson City Cardinals in 1953. A right-handed pitcher, he finished with an 11-3 record and a 2.10 ERA that season. His season and career was interrupted for service in the U.S. Army in Korea.
Back in the states, he advanced to the Double-A and eventually Triple-A level with the Cardinals organization. He was later traded to the Washington Senators and played in 1959 for the Triple-A Houston Buffs before finishing his playing career with the Chattanooga Lookouts.
Bowman had both a successful career in the trucking industry and as a coach for the Houston Astros after his playing days. Making his home in Texas, he was awarded the Houston Astros Distinguished Houstonian in 1995. He moved back to Johnson City a decade later and was recognized by the University of Tennessee and inducted into the Science Hill Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007.
In his later years, Bowman and his brother were familiar faces at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, often attending Science Hill and Johnson City Cardinals games.