TOKYO — Former King University women’s wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt became an Olympic medalist on Saturday. Hildebrandt used a late flurry to defeat Oksana Livach of Ukraine by technical superiority in the 50-kilogram bronze medal match.
All of Hildebrandt’s scoring came late in each period. The 2018 World silver medalist trailed 1-0 in the first period but got a takedown at the buzzer to take a 2-1 lead at the break. Hildebrandt extended her lead over the 2016 World bronze medalist to 4-1 with another takedown with 48 seconds remaining. Following another takedown, Hildebrandt then got three turns to take the 12-1 win by technical fall.
“I remember Sarah as a young 18-year-old walking on campus for the first time with dreams of the highest achievements,” King women’s wrestling head coach Jason Moorman said. “She accomplished many great things during her tenure here at King, however her growth since has been remarkable. She faced a lot of adversity over the years as every athlete does, and how you handle that adversity is what separates people. She handled it better than anyone.”
In her four Olympic matches, Hildebrandt took three by technical superiority, 11-0, 12-2, and 12-1, earning the bronze medal. The medal was the ninth for Team USA wrestling, and fourth of six for the American women. Hildebrandt becomes the first Tornado to earn an Olympic medal.
Hildebrandt is a native of Grainger, Indiana.
“Congrats to her coaches Brad Harper and Terry Steiner, they have been amazing in their guidance to this accomplishment,” Moorman said. “We are incredibly proud of Sarah, she forever will be an Olympic Bronze medalist.”