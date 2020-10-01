Now that Johnson City’s longstanding relationship with the St. Louis Cardinals has come to an end, the man who last managed the minor league team wants to show his appreciation for his home away from home.
Roberto Espinoza began his professional baseball career in Johnson City as a teenager, coached here and managed the Cardinals the last three years. He’s only 31 years old but has spent eight of his summers in Northeast Tennessee.
The city and its people have become home and family for the native of Venezuela.
“I know the players always loved playing here in front of the nice people,” Espinoza said. “I want to let the people of the city know how much I appreciate the things they did for the Johnson City Cardinals and the things they did for me. The fans here support baseball and I really appreciated that.”
Johnson City set the franchise attendance record the past three years that Espinoza was the team’s manager and he hopes that kind of support will continue now that the Appalachian League is changing its format to a summer league for collegiate players.
“I am so happy they are going to have baseball in Johnson City,” Espinoza said. “It’s a great town to play baseball. MLB is going to be part of it. I like that. Everybody will love it here.
“I know the players love to play in front of a lot of people and they have big fan support in Johnson City. That’s what they will have here.”
Espinoza came to Johnson City from Venezuela for the first time as a player in 2007. It was his first taste of American life, other than a couple of weeks in Florida for spring training. He was 18 years old.
“It’s been my home,” he said. “My first experience of life in the United States was in Johnson City and the people have treated me great ever since I first came here.”
That summer began a love affair that won’t end even though his official capacity in baseball will take him to manage the Cardinals’ Gulf Coast League affiliate next year. Espinoza became close with Rick and Linda York, who hosted him when he was in town for the summers. He plans to visit often — hopefully, he says, in the winter so his son can see snow for the first time.
“Now they are my family,” said Espinoza, who was in for a visit. “They have helped players, hosting players. They did it for coaches and they did it for me every time I came here. That is a beautiful family, beautiful people. I met a lot of people here in Johnson City because of them. The Yorks have a beautiful family and their home is three miles away from the ballpark.”
Espinoza was the winning manager in the old Appy League’s final game. His Cards won the 2019 league championship in Burlington, North Carolina. This summer’s season was canceled because of the coronavirus.
“I am a history lover,” Espinoza said. “One thing I love about this job is the opportunity to make history. Now that game is part of history. That’s something to remember forever.”