For years, the Appalachian League served as a place for baseball players to develop in hopes of making the majors. Now, an announcer has just gotten his first call-up.
Joey Zanaboni is headed to the major leagues.
Zanaboni will take his wild and crazy style to the majors Wednesday when he takes part of MLB Network’s broadcast of the Angels-Mariners game. The former Johnson City Cardinals play-by-play man will be working on MLB’s YouTube game of the week. It starts at 4 p.m. and can be seen for free on YouTube.
“It’s a great opportunity, man,” Zanaboni said Monday morning from New York, where he is preparing for the show. “It’s really a dream come true. It’s an absolute honor.”
Zanaboni spent the 2019 season in Johnson City, calling the games as the Cardinals won the Appy League championship. His off-the-wall broadcasting style, featuring his unique similes and descriptions, drew a lot of attention.
During Wednesday’s game Zanaboni will do three things — some play-by-play, some color commentary and some player introductions. He said he will be himself, no matter how different that might come off to the average baseball fan not familiar with him.
“At this point if I was any other way, I think they would be shocked and disappointed,” said Zanaboni, who added that the broadcast will be done in a casual (what else?) and fun manner. “That’s why they’re reaching out. They want to see the crazy stuff.”
Most of Zanaboni’s play-by-play contains the usual baseball lingo, communicating what’s going on during the game. He stays away from cliches, and when the action gets exciting, it’s like another gear goes off in his brain. You have no idea what might come out of his mouth next. It leaves many listeners scratching their heads at first, then thinking of what they just heard before beginning to flat out laugh.
After the last out of Johnson City’s 2019 Appy League title-clinching win in Burlington, North Carolina, Zanaboni couldn’t control himself.
“Shave me,” he screamed. “Shave my body hair like a domesticated sea bass. Give me a pair of sewing scissors and a half a bottle of dish soap. Let me go to town, baby. The Cardinals are the 2019 Appalachian League champs.”
It was the final call of a championship season made even more memorable by the announcer.
Zanaboni was supposed to come back to Johnson City for 2020, but the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and he moved on.
Since then, he’s announced e-sports and indoor soccer before working as the announcer for the Sioux Falls Canaries of the independent American Association. Armed with an English degree, he spent some time teaching in his hometown of St. Louis while waiting for his next baseball gig, which came when the Fredricksburg Nationals, the Class A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, gave him a call.
It seems to have been a successful marriage.
“The FredNats are an off-the-beaten-path type of organization,” Zanaboni says. “They’re having one of the best seasons in minor league baseball because they pride themselves on doing things a little differently. I always felt if we got to affiliated ball and had a full video stream, this was going to stand out.
“I figured 50% chance I go viral, 50% chance I get fired. It ended up being the 50% viral.”
As it turns out, Zanaboni has gone so viral you’d think there would be a vaccine for him by now. His highlights have made it onto ESPN’s SportsCenter a few times, the MLB Network has shared some of them and he’s been featured in the Washington Post. The views of his videos are counted in the millions.
While Stephen Strasburg was striking out batters during a rehab assignment in Fredricksburg, Zanaboni said the Washington Nationals pitcher was “Freezin ’em like pay raises at a poorly run cryogenics laboratory.”
Zanaboni also got some big-time exposure when he called the Big 12 baseball tournament on ESPN this spring.
Wednesday will be another big step up in his career, a chance for people who make big decisions to hear him.
“For me, this really is the big thing, just getting a chance to do play-by-play and be part of the broadcast team,” he said. “I have one goal and that’s try to smile 95 percent of the time I’m in the building. I just want to enjoy it, have fun and relish the experience. I started this professionally in 2014 and it’s been a lifelong dream before that. I’ve run into roadblocks along the way. Having this at the end point has kept me going.”
Will the appearance will eventually lead to Zanaboni getting a full-time major league gig?
“I think the future will work itself out,” he said. “The end goal is to be an announcer for a major league team. Whether that’s in the next five years or 10 years is kind of immaterial. My timeline is long and strong.”
The hope is that once Zanaboni gets more exposure, more and more people will come around and enjoy hearing baseball announced like it has never been before.
“I’m just thrilled and emotional,” Zanaboni said. “I’m invested in enjoying this moment and enjoying the opportunity to be in New York. This is a dream come true.”