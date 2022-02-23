Former East Tennessee State standout Nasir Player was drafted Tuesday to play in the United States Football League.
The Pittsburgh Maulers selected Player in the third round of the league’s inaugural draft.
Player enjoyed a standout career for the Bucs and was a three-time All-Southern Conference honoree. Also, he was selected to seven All-American squads in his final two years.
Player was tabbed as the 2019 Preseason SoCon Player of the Year, following an honor as a Buck Buchanan Award Finalist the previous fall. Player played an instrumental part in ETSU sharing the SoCon title in 2018, leading to the program’s first FCS Playoff berth.
The South Carolina native appeared in 43 games with 40 career starts. Player finished his illustrious career with 182 tackles, 40 for loss, while also adding 18.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles, three pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery.
The career mark of 40 tackles for loss still ranks fifth all-time for the ETSU program. Meanwhile, Player’s seven sacks in 2017 rank fourth-most in a single season in Buccaneer history.
The USFL is made up of eight teams: Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars, Tampa Bay Bandits and the Maulers. The regular season begins April 16 with the playoffs starting June 25 in Canton, Ohio.
The regular season will be played in Birmingham, Ala., the headquarters of the USFL.
On Tuesday night, the eight teams began the draft, comprised of 12 rounds. The draft ended Wednesday with rounds 13-35. Teams drafted from a pool of 450-500 players who have signed contracts to compete in the USFL. Only players who have signed contracts with the USFL were eligible to be drafted.