Former East Tennessee State soccer player Joe Pickering has played a key role in North Carolina’s run to the NCAA soccer tournament’s Final Four.
Pickering, a defender from England, graduated from ETSU before transferring to Carolina. He’s started 15 games for the Tar Heels this year and is among the team’s leaders in minutes played.
The Tar Heels will play Marshall in the College Cup semifinals Friday at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
Pickering scored his only goal of the season in a third-round victory over Stanford. His header gave the Tar Heels a 1-0 win.
North Carolina has beaten Charlotte, Stanford and Wake Forest en route to the semifinals.
The national championship game is scheduled for Monday night. The other teams in the semifinals are Indiana and Pittsburgh.