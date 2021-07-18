NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former East Tennessee State golfer Seamus Power won the Barbasol Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour victory, beating J.T. Poston with a tap-in par on the sixth hole of a playoff.
Poston drove into the water that lines the right side of the par-4 18th at Keene Trace and made a bogey on the final extra hole. Power hit the fairway, played his second to 12 feet and two-putted for the victory.
“There’s no way it’s going to sink in yet,” said the 34-year-old Power, who won five tournaments while playing for ETSU. “It’s been a bit of a struggle this season early. I have had quite a bit of form recently. This just changes everything for me just, you know? Forever I’ll be able to say I’m winner on the PGA Tour.”
Power birdied the par-3 16th and the 18th in regulation for a 5-under 67, with the Irishman posting at 21-under 267 while Poston was squandering the lead behind him.
Poston had a double bogey on the par-5 15th after driving an inch out of bounds to the left, and followed with a three-putt bogey on the par-3 16th. He parred the final two holes for 70.
On the first extra hole, Power holed an 18-foot birdie chip from the collar of the 18th green and Poston matched him with a 10-foot putt. They matched pars on the next four holes, on No. 18 again, then twice on the par-3 17th, and again on 18.
Because the tournament was played opposite the British Open, Power did not earn a spot in Masters with the victory. He did earn his PGA Tour Card for two seasons and will get to play in the PGA Championship, The Players Championship and the Tournament of Champions next year.
Power became the first former ETSU golfer to win on the PGA Tour since 2006, when Eric Axley won the Texas Open. Power earned $630,000 for his win.
The 28-year-old Poston, who won two Southern Conference championships for Western Carolina, missed a chance for his second PGA Tour title. He won the 2019 Wyndham Championship in his home state of North Carolina.
Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder finished a stroke out of the playoff, each shooting 65.
James Hahn followed a career-best 70 with a 70 to tie for fifth at 19 under with Patrick Rodgers (67), Henrik Norlander (67), Ryan Armour (68), Mito Pereira (67) and Luke List (71). Hahn bogeyed the final two holes.