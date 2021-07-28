Former East Tennessee State University football coach Jack Carlisle died Tuesday at his home in New Albany, Mississippi. He was 91.
Carlisle led the Bucs from 1978-82 with a 7-4 record in 1979, their first year in the Southern Conference and the program’s first winning record since 1970.
The team won 35-0 against rival Chattanooga that season. The Bucs featured quarterback Mark Hutsell and running back Earl Ferrell, who later played in the NFL for the St. Louis and Phoenix Cardinals.
The Bucs had their best SoCon finish, 4-2 under Carlisle in 1981 and finished 6-5 overall.
“The thoughts and prayers of the entire ETSU family are with the family of Coach Carlisle,” ETSU athletic director Scott Carter said. “Our university mourns him and will always remember with pride the way he represented ETSU in a first-class manner. Coach, you will be forever missed.”
A legend in the state of Mississippi, Coach Carlisle began his coaching career at the high school level in 1952 following his graduation from Mississippi State University.
He would coach at the high school level until taking over as the junior varsity football coach at Ole Miss in 1975. After ETSU, Carlisle coached at eight more institutions at various levels, ending his career as an assistant coach at Mississippi College in 2003.
Coach Carlisle’s 51-year coaching career was culminated with nine Hall of Fame Memberships and 10 coach of the year honors in football and in track.