Austin Lewis didn’t take long to find a landing spot.
The former David Crockett High School football star will suit up as a member of the Tennessee Vols in the fall. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound defensive end spent the last two years at East Tennessee State, where he sat out one season and was limited to four games in the other. He originally played three years at Liberty, where he was a freshman All-American.
He enters Tennessee as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.
“Super grateful for this opportunity! Ready to go to work!” Lewis tweeted.
Some reports indicate that Lewis is joining the Vols as a preferred walk-on.
Lewis played in ETSU’s spring game last month and announced he was entering the transfer portal the next day. Tight end Nate Adkins also announced his intentions to transfer that day and wound up at South Carolina.
Lewis had been hampered by a recurring knee injury originally suffered while at Liberty. He re-injured the knee during a preseason scrimmage last fall and hurt it again when he tried to return. Offseason surgery had him feeling better and healthier than he had in years.