Austin Lewis is coming home to finish his college football career.
The former David Crockett High School standout and Liberty University defensive lineman has committed to play for East Tennessee State. Lewis, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14, wanted to be home with his growing family with a son due to be born in February. He will skip the spring season and play in the fall with plans to play another season thanks to NCAA eligibility changes due to COVID-19.
“It’s a good feeling, especially starting a young family, to have that support system around me,” Lewis said. “I hope to be a good asset to the (ETSU) program. Family is most important and it’s good coming home.”
Lewis played 35 games over a three-year career with Liberty. He played in all 11 of Liberty’s games this season including the Flames’ 37-34 win over Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl. In his first year at the Lynchburg, Virginia, school, he was named a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American.
He thanked former Liberty coach Turner Gill and current coach Hugh Freeze for his time with the Flames as well as his former teammates.
“I’m proud of what I was able to accomplish at Liberty. A lot of that goes back to my teammates,” Lewis said. “I’ve been able to learn a lot from them over the last three seasons.”
Another selling point for ETSU was the communication with coach Randy Sanders and his assistants.
“I like how honest Coach Sanders was with me. I felt like he really cared about me,” Lewis said. “I’m really grateful for the opportunity he’s given me to help contribute.”
Lewis will be reunited with former Crockett quarterback Cade Larkins on the Bucs as well as suiting up with other local players like former Daniel Boone running back Charlie Cole.
“It’s going to be fun. I already have a good relationship with most of the coaches,” he said. “It was the perfect fit.”