LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty defensive lineman Austin Lewis has entered the transfer portal, the former David Crockett standout announced Monday via social media.
Lewis, a junior, played in 34 games over his three-year Flames career, including all 10 this season, and made a total of nine starts. In his first year at Liberty, he was the Virginia Sports Information Directors Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American.
“This is a tough decision but I know that it is the right one for my family and I,” Lewis tweeted. “First off I would like to thank Coach (Turner) Gill and Coach (Hugh) Freeze along with their staffs for teaching me lessons that have helped me to grow as a man, future father, and husband. I also want to thanks Flames Nation and the city of Lynchburg for their endless support of me and the rest of our team. Lastly, I want to let each of my teammates know that I love them and am excited to see the future growth of Liberty Football. With that being said I am announcing that I have entered the transfer portal. Once again thank you Flames for all the memories!”