Patrick Good might not be done with college basketball after all.
Good, who played a key role in East Tennessee State’s record-setting 2019-20 season, has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
Good didn’t play last season, which was supposed to be his last. He was the first player in Division I to opt out of last season because of the coronavirus, saying he wanted to focus on his family, which included a baby daughter.
Good, the former high-scoring guard at David Crockett High School, began his career at Appalachian State in 2016 and transferred to ETSU after one year. He sat out the 2017-18 season and played for the Bucs the following two seasons.
He was part of the team that went 30-4, set the school record for wins in a season and won the Southern Conference tournament. The Bucs did not get to use the automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament when that even was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Good will forever be remembered in ETSU folklore as the player who singlehandedly willed the Bucs to the win that clinched the SoCon regular-season title and the top seed in the conference tournament.
He broke out of a slump on the final day of the regular season, scoring 17 of his 26 points in the final four minutes as ETSU clawed back from a double-digit deficit. His 3-pointer with seven seconds left gave ETSU a 68-67 victory. It set off a wild celebration as he ran around the court with the ball in his hands being chased by his teammates as a sellout crowd at Freedom Hall roared in appreciation.
He had already set the school record by making 11 shots from 3-point range against Western Carolina the previous season.
Good has graduated from ETSU so he can join another program as a grad transfer and not have to sit out a year. The NCAA has ruled that players will get an extra year of eligibility from the past season so Good conceivably could have six years instead of the usual five to play his four seasons.
Good has scored 782 points for his two college teams, making him 218 shy of 1,000 for his career. It’s a mark he could reach, depending on where he winds up.