Former Bristol Dragway general manager Ted Jones has been inducted into the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Hall of Fame class for 2022.
Jones owned drag strips in Ohio and Indiana before coming to Bristol at the request of IHRA founder Larry Carrier. He later served as IHRA President and in the aforementioned roles at Bristol. In 2019, he was honored as one of the Legends of Thunder Valley at Bristol Dragway.
Also a member of the International Drag Racing Hall of Fame, Jones is also a well-known television personality. His company, the Bristol-based Masters Entertainment Group, provides plenty of automotive- based content for television and online.
Jones started as a drag racer before getting into track ownership at Kettersville, Ohio, at the ripe old age of 19. After his success as a promoter, Jones built a drag strip in Van Wert, Ohio, from the ground up. He later leased the Shelby (Ohio) Drag Strip and purchased Muncie (Indiana) Dragway, which is still going strong as an IHRA track.
After he moved to Bristol and became an IHRA executive, he was known as a visionary. He introduced classes such as Top Sportsman, Top Dragster, Mountain Motor Pro Stock and Pro Modified.
One of his greatest accomplishments is introducing drag racing to a large audience through cable television. Jones, who had a background as a play-by-play guy through his days as a radio sports director, became a popular on-air talent for ESPN.
He has remained heavily involved in television through the years. His Masters Entertainment Group broadcasts sports from basketball to boxing, rodeos and various forms of racing. Its programming through Motor Trend TV, which is part of the Discovery Network, is available in 78 million homes.
Masters Entertainment Group produces content for both CBS and NBC, and provides online streaming for King University and other NCAA Division II schools. For the automotive shows, they’ve built new studios at the Bristol headquarters, which include a chassis dyno.
Jones hasn’t forgotten his roots as he remains passionate about drag racing. He serves as crew chief on granddaughter Shelby Vining’s “Snake Charmer” Junior Dragster that she races at Bristol Dragway and other tracks.
Jones’ induction into the IHRA Hall of Fame comes one year after his longtime friend Carrier was the very first inductee.