Matthew Duncan, a former Daniel Boone High School football player, has signed with the Seattle Seawolves for the remainder of the 2021 Major League Rugby season.
The 28-year-old prop is 6-foot and 250 pounds.
As a football player, he was a middle linebacker for the University of Charleston in West Virginia and was first-team All-Mountain East as a senior.
Following graduation, he joined sister Jennine Detiveaux (Duncan) in the Pacific Northwest. She is a capped USA Eagle (a national rugby player) and currently plays for Exeter in the English Premiership.
Before joining Exeter this season, she played with Seattle Rugby Club as a wing. She convinced Matt to come out to a touch rugby session and after going to training, he joined the club.
Matt played his first rugby during spring 2018 with the Seattle Orcas’ Divison 1 side in a British Columbia Rugby Union match on the wing and eventually found a starting spot on the men’s premiership side in the front row after proving his strength and technical projection.
He joined the Seawolves’ training camp as an Academy athlete a few weeks back. A quick learner and explosive athlete, the U.S. eligible front-rower joins the Seawolves with a prime opportunity for advanced development in the professional environment.”
“I’m so thankful to get this opportunity to be a part of this organization to advance my rugby career,” Duncan said. “I hope that I can give back to the club as much as this organization will give me.”
Matt played for Seattle Rugby Club in a January 2019 preseason match against the Seattle Seawolves.