Four former Kingsport Axmen baseball players are getting another shot at continuing their playing days this summer.
Dobyns-Bennett graduate Brogan Beckner, Nick Houghton, Dante Leach and Will Spears were added to the Trenton Thunder of the new MLB Draft League on Sunday.
WHAT IS THE DRAFT LEAGUE?
The new league includes some of the game’s top draft-eligible prospects looking to boost their stocks one last time before hearing their names called.
Starting this year, the First-Year Player Draft was pushed from June to All-Star Week in July, and that extra time will afford Draft League players added opportunities to show off their skills in front of scouts and front-office members from all 30 clubs at ballparks in New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
The Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, Williamsport Crosscutters and the Frederick Keys are the inaugural members.
The Thunder and the Keys are the two teams that were not previously part of the Class A Short-Season New York Penn League, which was dissolved as part of MLB’s reorganization of the minor leagues following the expiration of the Professional Baseball Agreement last fall.
The Thunder were previously a Double A affiliate of the New York Yankees in the Eastern League. The Keys were a longtime Class A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
Trenton currently sits in second place with a record of 21-11-3. The West Virginia Black Bears currently lead the way with a record of 24-12-5.
STATS FROM AXMEN DAYS
In eight appearances for the Axmen, Beckner pitched eight innings and recorded 14 strikeouts. His opponents did not usually fare too well against him, hitting .130, which was good for fifth-best on the squad.
Dante Leach was regularly hitting leadoff for the Axmen and started 25 games. He carried a .263 batting average and toted a .921 fielding percentage while playing a variety of positions.
Houghton pitched in seven games, pitched 10 innings and struck out six.
Will Spears batted .203 in his time in the Model City and was second on the team in walks (17).