Jenny Brock didn’t know what she was getting into when she agreed to help out with the Special Olympics.
What she wound up with was a new friend.
Brock teamed with Samara Correnti to finish second in the Special Olympics regional tournament in Chattanooga. It qualified them for the state tournament, to be held in September.
The two, who didn’t know each other before meeting in preparation for the tournament, forged a bond on the golf course.
“Sometimes blessings can come in the shape of a golf ball,” said Brock, the former Johnson City mayor who serves on the city commission. “I did not really know what was involved. I didn’t know we had to do this qualifying. I just assumed I was going to go play a round and I didn’t even know who it was going to be with.
“I didn’t just gain a new golf partner. I think I’ve gained a friend.”
That friendship might wind up leaving quite a legacy. Brock is active in the First Tee program and she plans to see what they can do to create a program for special needs young adults. Playing with Samara has opened her eyes.
“We’ll continue and see if we can do some things around here for Special Olympics,” Brock said. “I want her to be very much a part of it, really because of the friendship that she and I have been able to establish.”
From the sound of it, the friendship is mutual.
“Jenny is a good person who was patient and taught me a lot,” Samara said. “She’s a sweet person and I can’t wait to play with her in Nashville. I have the best golf coach and I am glad to have a friend like Jenny. I love spending time with Jenny. She is really funny.”
The two competed at the Bear Trace course, where they played the difficult format of alternate shot.
“The great thing about her golf swing is everything she hits it right down the middle,” Brock said. “It may not be way down the fairway, but it was in a position that I can take the 3-wood and get it close to the green. We were very compatible with our golf games.”
The two prepared for the tournament with a practice round at Pine Oaks Golf Course.
“We put our heads together and said ‘OK, what do we want to do with this shot?’ ” Brock said. “I would help her pick out the target and she just executed. She takes instruction well.”
“I had to practice, practice, practice,” Samara said. “I had to learn from my mistakes and work on my skills.”
The first thing Brock did was get some newer clubs together for Samara. As it turns out, a set of irons that was given to her by Deborah Van Brocklin, wife of late city commissioner Ralph Van Brocklin, fit perfectly. Those were the clubs Samara used in the tournament.
“As she’s playing with his irons, it just made my heart swell when I realized that they were the perfect match,” Brock said.
Now the duo is preparing for the state Special Olympics tournament, set for Sept. 13 at Smyrna Golf Course in Middle Tennessee.
“I told Samara, we’re not going there to lose,” Brock said. “We’re going to go for it.”