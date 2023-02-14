The TSSAA announced the Hall of Fame inductees on Tuesday and a longtime local umpire was named to the newest class.

Jonesborough’s Dale Ford — a former Major League Baseball umpire who served for 27 years at the highest level — will be inducted on April 15 in Murfreesboro.

