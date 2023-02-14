The TSSAA announced the Hall of Fame inductees on Tuesday and a longtime local umpire was named to the newest class.
Jonesborough’s Dale Ford — a former Major League Baseball umpire who served for 27 years at the highest level — will be inducted on April 15 in Murfreesboro.
One administrator, four coaches, two other officials, and one contributor will join Ford in the class.
They include Bryan True, administrator from Lawrenceburg; Vic Grider, coach from South Pittsburg; the late Jim Heinz, coach from Cordova; David Meske, coach from Knoxville; the late Danny Joe Young, coach from Memphis; Marty Clements, official from Jackson; Donnie Graham, official from Rockford; and Pat Swallows, contributor from Cookeville.
Ford has been an official for TSSAA in football, basketball and baseball for more than 50 years. Following his retirement from MLB, he has been involved with the Tri-Cities Baseball Umpires Association and TSSAA for 20 years.
He has served as a camp instructor for the TSSAA, umpired in 20 consecutive TSSAA state baseball championships, and worked numerous district, regional and sectional games. During his 27-year tenure in MLB, he umpired two World Series and two All-Star games.
Another name that might be familiar to area folks is Graham, who has been a track and field official for the TSSAA for more than 30 years.
He started teaching and coaching in 1970, coaching boys' and girls' cross country, boys' and girls' track and field, and football at West High in Knoxville. He then served as a coach at Bearden Junior High and High School, coaching football, girls basketball, and track.
Later, Graham moved into administration at Halls, where he served as assistant principal and athletic director before becoming principal in 2003 and retiring in 2005.
Graham has also been a member of the TSSAA Track and Field committee and has served as meet director for the Regional TSSAA meet in Knoxville, regional director for Decathlon and Pentathlon, and head starter for district and regional track meets in East Tennessee.
He is well-known as the starter and “voice” of the TSSAA state track meets and was a recipient of a TSSAA Distinguished Service Award.