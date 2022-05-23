Jensen Ford experienced the ultimate thrill last Friday night.
It is when the Johnson City driver captured the Ultimate Super Late Model Series victory at Natural Bridge (Va.) Speedway, holding off dirt racing star Brandon Overton at the finish.
Ford, the 2021 Valvoline Iron Late Model Series champion, was fast qualifier on the 3/8-mile clay oval and then backed it up with the victory in the $5,000-to-win, 40-lap feature.
It was certainly no fluke as Ford and his Elizabethton-based team have proven themselves as strong contenders over and over.
After moving up from the Crate Late Model ranks, Ford won in the Southern All-Star Dirt Series last year at Maryville’s Smoky Mountain Speedway.
He followed that up with a win at Wartburg Speedway in the Iron-Man Series, which helped propel him to the championship. This year the team showed speed early, but Ford was caught up in a wreck at the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals — which was a temporary setback.
Since then, Ford and his team have come back stronger than ever.
In the first night of racing at the Colossal 100 at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Ford posted a 10th-place finish. It featured the best drivers in the country with Bristol XR Series champion Chris Madden emerging the winner and Mooresburg legend Scott Bloomquist runner-up.
The drivers who finished in the two positions ahead of Ford were defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and four-time Lucas Oil Series national champion Jimmy Owens from Newport. Coincidentally, Overton finished a position behind Ford in that race.
Larson went on to win the next night. Fast forward to last Friday and Larson further proved his status as the most versatile oval-track racer in the world by leading all 40 laps at the World of Outlaws Sprint Car race in Attica, Ohio.
Meanwhile, Ford qualified for the A-Main in two other nights of racing at Charlotte.
Ford is carrying on a proud family tradition. His parents, Tony and Teresa, own TNT Race Cars and Ford grew up working in the shop. His uncle, Randy, is a former track champion at Volunteer Speedway.
THE AMAZING MAYS
Speaking of a family tradition on the dirt tracks, the Mays family doubled up over the weekend in the Classic car division.
Marcus Mays, the son of veteran racer Jeff Mays from Johnson City, won Friday night’s Classic race at I-75 Raceway. He started third before taking the lead and ultimately the second win of the season at the 3/8-mile dirt track near Sweetwater.
On Saturday night, his uncle Bobby Mays from Jonesborough started third in the Classic race at 411 Motor Speedway at Seymour. Bobby Mays powered his way to the front and won the race, while Marcus posted a sixth-place finish after a broken shock.