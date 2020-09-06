BULLS GAP — Jensen Ford took on all comers and left them in his dust at Friday night’s American Crate All-Star Series race at Volunteer Speedway.
With top Crate drivers around the country, including those from Delaware, Indiana and New York, showing up for the $2,000-to-win race, the Johnson City driver was determined to defend the home turf. He set a fast time in qualifying, won the Quick Six Dash race to earn the pole position and led all 40 laps of the featured race.
Ford, driving the No. 83 Chevrolet, took the lead over Knoxville’s Trevor Sise at the start of the A-Main. With the race staying green, he pulled out to a 10 car-length advantage over Sise. As the leaders entered traffic, Sise cut the lead down to a couple of car lengths. Once Ford navigated his way through the pack, he maintained his advantage until the race went caution for Eli Beets slowing with a flat tire on lap 31.
Ford motored ahead on the restart leaving Sise and Adam Ahl battling for second place behind him. Ford raced on for his third win of the season at the 4/10-mile dirt track. Sise, the series’ points leader, held on to the runner-up spot while Ahl, Josh Henry and Alabama racer Jeremy Shaw rounded out the top five.
Johnson City driver Tim Maupin finished 11th in the A-Main after running second in an earlier heat race.
SPORTSMAN AND CLASSIC
Addison Cardwell, a third-generation racer from Knoxville, cruised to his second straight and third overall Sportsman Late Model victory. Cardwell led all 20 laps, while Clyde Stanton emerged from a spirited battle with Adam Mitchell to capture second. Austin Atkins finished fourth, followed by Warren McMahan.
Jonesborough driver Bobby Mays drove his black No. 5 to his second straight Classic division victory. Mays, a five-time track champion in other classes, pulled away from Kentucky racer John Stevens for the win. Josh Chesney, Will Carey and Shaun Sise took the third through fifth positions.
FWD AND STREET STOCK
Zack Walton from Blountville recovered from being involved in a late-race crash the previous week to win his fifth Front Wheel Drive feature of the season. Kingsport driver Jason Ketron finished second as Keven Sexton, Jacob Sharp and John Ketron rounded out the top five.
Morristown driver Tony Trent jumped out to an early advantage over Wayne Rader and led all 20 laps in the Street Stock feature. It was Trent’s first win since May and his second of the season. Donavan Long took third, followed by Logan Cobb and Colby Long.