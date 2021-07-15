Leading one Super Late Model series, Jensen Ford is ready to go after another championship in the Schaffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series.
The Johnson City driver will take part in a grueling 12-race schedule over 16 days. It starts Friday night at Beckley, West Virginia Motorsports Park. The tour moves to Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia, on Saturday and Volunteer Speedway at Bulls Gap on Monday.
Ford, driver of the No. 83 Chevrolet, is a former Crate Late Model winner at both Wythe Raceway and Volunteer Speedway. Lately, he’s been racing his Super Late Model in the Valvoline Iron-Man Series.
Bolstered by a win at Wartburg Speedway on June 4, Ford currently leads the Southern Region standings by 240 points over Donald McIntosh.
The 33-year-old racer also competed at the Bristol Dirt Nationals in March where he ran as high as fifth in a Saturday main event. Weeks later, he scored his first-ever Super Late Model victory at Smoky Mountain Speedway on April 17 when he outran 2020 Lucas Oil Series runner-up Ricky Weiss for the win.
Now, he’s excited to race in the series created by veteran driver Ray Cook.
“I’m stoked to be able to follow the Southern Nationals Series for the first time this year,” Ford said. “I feel really good about where our program is heading and we have been fortunate enough over the last few weeks to gain some help from some awesome people to be able to make this deal happen.”
Coming off a 2020 season when he scored three Crate Late Model wins in the Elizabethton-based Whitehead Construction machine, Ford was ready for the challenge of stepping up to the Super Late Models.
While he’s still getting the feel of the Super Late Model car, Ford is familiar with some of the tracks in the Southern Nationals Series.
“A few of these tracks we are going to we have already seen success at this year,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough deal for us, considering we have never done anything like this before, but we hope to keep some of this momentum we have going right now and get some good runs. Running night after night is really going to help me learn about my car and myself as a driver.”
The Bulls Gap race pays $4,053 to win with some of the other races having as much as a $10,053 winner’s purse. The tour, which also includes races in North Carolina and Georgia, concludes July 31 at Tazewell (Tenn.) Speedway.