Jensen Ford was recently recognized as one of the top Crate Late Model drivers in America.
The 33-year-old Johnson City racer was ranked No. 7 by the “Dirt on Dirt” website in its latest national rankings. Ford’s 2020 victories include leading every lap of the American Crate All-Stars event at Volunteer Speedway and two weekly racing features at the Bulls Gap track.
Ford was one spot behind another area racer — Lebanon, Virginia’s Tyler Arrington — in the rankings and one spot ahead of Zach Sise of Knoxville, who won last Saturday’s feature at Volunteer Speedway
Zach’s brother, Trevor Sise, was No. 11 among the Crate drivers, while another Volunteer Speedway winner, Corey Hedgecock, was No. 20 in the Spec/Limited rankings.
Drivers from the national touring series were also ranked with World of Outlaws leader Brandon Sheppard edging out Lucas Oil champion Jimmy Owens of Newport for the top spot. Scott Bloomquist, the Hawkins County racing legend, was 35th and Hedgecock also made this list with the No. 40 ranking.
There were 2,536 drivers across the country ranked by the website.
Speaking of rankings, there were no points awarded in the weekly racing events at Volunteer Speedway this season. It was much to the chagrin of Johnson City driver Tim Maupin, who would have won his second track championship if points had been awarded.
ANOTHER TRIFECTA
Kingsport teenager Carson Eads had the competition covered at the “Carpet Capital of the World” last Saturday.
Eads won three motocross races at the AMA Georgia State Championships at Lazy River MX in Dalton. It was the third straight weekend in which Eads has won three different classes, following similar outings in the Suzuki Top Gun Showdown at Muddy Creek and the Hot Summer Nights event in Forest City, North Carolina.
The Hot Summer Nights Series completed its season at Muddy Creek last Saturday with Adam Britt of Johnson City winning the Pro race and Hans Neel of Piney Flats finishing second.
Zach Calhoun of Fall Branch beating Dawson Ball of Kingsport in the Unlimited C race. Ball came back to win the 250C title. Jordan Byrd of Limestone captured the 85cc, Beginner race, while Elisha Guinn of Roan Mountain and Jesse Jacobsen of Elizabethton represented Carter County with a 1-2 finish in the 450D class.
Alex Colley of Norton, Virginia, scored two wins on the 85cc bikes, while Roan Mountain’s Brandon Hughes posted a pair of runner-up finishes, including second to Neel in the 30+ race.
Travis Herwaldt of Jonesborough finished second in 125cc, 2-stroke. Other runner-up finishes were recorded by Haley Ball (Women), Laiken Fields of Bluff City (65cc, 7-9), Austin Milhorn of Limestone (65cc, 10-11) and Chris Furches of Jonesborough in ATV Amateur.
Muddy Creek Raceway will host the Tennessee State Championship Pro-Am event this weekend. There is racing for the Thor Mega Series Saturday with the main event Sunday.
Practice begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with racing to follow both days.
HAMILTON BEST EVER?
Is Lewis Hamilton the greatest Formula One driver ever?
The British racing star passed Michael Schumacher on the all-time win list with his 92nd career victory Sunday in the Portuguese Grand Prix. He holds a 77-point lead in the current F1 standings and will likely join Schumacher as the sport’s only seven-time champions at the end of the season.
Ayrton Senna is considered by some as the greatest ever, but the numbers widely favor Hamilton. Senna won 41 races and four championships before his fatal accident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.
Hamilton, 35, also holds the records for most pole positions (97) and podium finishes (161). Barring serious injury, the Mercedes driver has a tremendous chance to become the first F1 racer with 100 wins and eight championships.
TENNESSEE PRIDE
Josef Newgarden has established himself as America’s best IndyCar racer.
The Hendersonville, Tennessee driver won the season-ending Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for the IndyCar Series on Sunday. It was his fourth win of the season and he finished second to New Zealand’s Scott Dixon in the championship standings.
Newgarden, 29, is already a two-time IndyCar champion (2017, ’19) and the 2011 Indy Lights champion. He has 18 career IndyCar wins, a series-best 15 over the four-year stretch since joining Team Penske in 2017. He also has 11 poles and 35 top-three finishes.
He is still looking for a win in the sport’s biggest race, the Indianapolis 500, where he has five top-10 finishes in nine races. His best finish was third in 2016, while he has recorded finishes of fourth and fifth in the last two 500s.
He does have a win on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Oct. 2, when he finished 14 seconds ahead of runner-up Alexander Rossi.