The financial effects of COVID-19 instead of the health risks parked the National Hot Rod Association’s biggest star for the 2020 season.
When the NHRA comes to Bristol Dragway for the Thunder Valley Nationals in October, it will be without 16-time Funny Car champion John Force and the rest of his four-car team.
The team announced last week on its website that it would remain parked for the remainder of the season. The headline read, “John Force Racing Lives to Fight Another Day.” It is the first time the 71-year-old former truck driver will be out of the sport for a reason other than injuries since the 1970s.
“Even in the hardest of times, I call them crossroads, I got through it with the help of the fans and my sponsors,” Force said in a statement. “I went from a one car team to a multi-car team, to having machine shops, chassis shops and paint shops and the technology to win.
“Suddenly, the virus hit, and it changed the world. Robert Hight, President of the company, and I got back from Gainesville and we started working on a plan, we had to reset John Force Racing. We had to make cuts everywhere.”
Force cited the contracts with the team’s sponsors guarantee a certain number of races, race days, activation at races and other commitments like social media.
“The impact of not being able to deliver on these commitments makes sitting out the rest of the 2020 season the right thing to do,” he said. “No matter how I looked at it, no matter how much I personally invested, I couldn’t make it.”
It is a tremendous blow to NHRA as Force is its most accomplished driver ever and easily the biggest personality.
He holds records for most championships (16), most national-event wins (151), most final-round appearances (256) and most No. 1 qualifying awards (160). In 1996, he became the first drag racer ever to win the prestigious Mario Andretti “Driver of the Year” Award — and 12 years later, the first driver in NHRA history to surpass 1,000 round wins.
Force is a four-time winner of the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol, and last year he reached the final round before falling to Bob Tasca III. He went on to finish fourth in the Mello Yello point standings.
The impact goes well beyond Force the driver. He is a 21-time NHRA champion car owner, including the 2019 Funny Car title with Hight, who scored a career-best six wins. It was the third Funny Car championship for Hight, quite the accomplished racer with 51 career wins, 81 final-round appearances and a top speed of 339.87 mph.
Even bigger from a publicity standpoint is the loss of 2017 Top Fuel champion Brittany Force. She along with sisters Ashley and Courtney elevated the Force name and the sport of drag racing to new heights.
Unlike her sisters, who chose to compete in the same division as their father, Brittany decided to race the rail cars and she was the first of the siblings to win a world championship. The 34-year-old is in the prime of her career, winning two events, picking up eight No. 1 qualifying awards and finishing third in the 2019 points.
She set national records for elapsed time (3.623 seconds in 1,000 feet) and a speed record of 338.17 mph at Maple Grove Raceway.
Overall, she has 10 wins and 22 final-round appearances since joining the Top Fuel ranks in 2013, when she was the NHRA Rookie of the Year.
Austin Prock, the 2019 NHRA Rookie of the Year, is also a Top Fuel driver in the JFR camp. The 24-year-old made two final rounds and scored his first career win at Seattle last season.
As for Force, he spoke of being heartbroken of not being able to race. He promised to be prepared to come back next year stronger than ever.
LARSON NOT SLOWING DOWN
Kyle Larson continues his historic run in winged sprint cars since his suspension from NASCAR for using a racial slur during an iRacing event.
The California driver celebrated his 28th birthday last Friday by winning his sixth straight race in the All Star Circuit of Champions at Plymouth, Wisconsin. A day later, he set a new ASCOC record with his seventh straight on the tour at the famed Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway.
It was his 28th win of the season against the best sprint car competition in the nation. Beside the All Star circuit, his No. 57 Silva Motorsports machine has been dominant in the World of Outlaws and USAC as well as Indiana, Pennsylvania and Ohio sprint weeks.
His lowest finish since May 30 is a pair of sixth-place finishes and from June 7 to Saturday, he scored 22 wins in 34 starts. That’s a 65-percent winning percentage against the best open-wheel, dirt-track drivers in the country.