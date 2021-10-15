NOTE: There has been a schedule change for Saturday with Sportsman racing to begin at 11 a.m. with the second round of Nitro qualifying at 1 p.m.
BRISTOL — Brittany Force continued her current hot streak in Friday’s first round of qualifying at Bristol Dragway.
The second-generation drag racing star rocketed down the strip in a track-record 3.682 seconds at 328.94 miles per hour to earn the Top Fuel provisional No. 1 qualifier for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
If the time holds up, it will be Force’s 10th pole in the last 11 national events and 12 for the season.
“That’s an accomplishment for our entire team,” Force said. “That’s hard work put in from every single one of my guys, the crew chief and everyone on board to be able to pull that off. Now, our focus is two runs tomorrow.”
Justin Ashley was second quickest at 3.726 seconds (328.94 mph) with three-time defending champion and points leader Steve Torrence third at 3.727 seconds (323.12 mph).
The qualifying session was scheduled in the late day at 5:30 p.m., but pushed back to the night time because of trouble with the timing system during Funny Car qualifying. Crew chief David Grubnic and the team made the adjustments to allow for the different conditions and record run.
“We made a few adjustments. I stay out of it so I don’t get worrying about things,” said Force, the daughter of 16-time Funny Car champion John Force. “David Grubnic and the team did a fantastic job with the sun going down and the track cooling down. I wasn’t sure if she (the car) was going to make it. It was moving around, but we made it to the finish line.”
WILKERSON LEADS FUNNY CAR
Tim Wilkerson paced the Funny Car field with a 3.965-second pass at 295.27 mph. Qualifying before the sun went down, the Funny Car drivers had trouble getting clean runs down the track.
“The track is really good, got a lot of teeth. It’s just trying to get over those trouble spots,” said the Ford Mustang driver. “I felt there was more in the car, but you don’t know what you can get away with. I tried to hit it really hard, slowed down and hit it hard again.
“The sun was out all day long with the Sportsman cars on it. Those woopies (bumps) between 200 and 600 feet, they’re seriously hard to maneuver. Usually you get past them, you’re usually in good shape.”
Robert Hight had the second-fastest time at 3.968 seconds and the fastest speed at 323.50 mph. John Force matched Hight’s time, but was a slightly off on the speed at 322.73. Both were in Camaros.
Wilkerson feels he’s due for a Bristol win, remembering a time he raced John Force in the final.
“We were driving down here and my wife said, ‘You know this place owes us a win.’ This is one place we’ve been to the finals a couple of times, and one time the safety switch shut off when I was racing Force,” Wilkerson said. “We were really irritated with that loss, so hopefully we can do some good here.”
Three-time and defending champion Matt Hagan, who lives a couple of hours away from the track in Christiansburg, Virginia, was last among the 14 drivers with the timing system problem.