Wake Forest basketball coach Steve Forbes was chosen the Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year in a vote of the league's coaches and media on Monday.
Later in the day, the university announced that it had extended Forbes’ contract with what was called a “long-term deal.”
“My family and I are incredibly proud and extremely grateful to call Wake Forest and Winston-Salem our home,” Forbes said in a news release. “We place a high value on the incredible commitment and unwavering support that we have received from John Currie, President Susan R. Wente, and the entire Wake Forest community since our arrival. I believe in John Currie, and he believes in me. We both share a common vision regarding the future success of Wake Forest basketball, on and off the court. Every conversation that he and I have ever had always ends with him asking me the following question, ‘What more can I do to help you and your program be successful?’ This extension is a result of President Wente, John Currie and Wake Forest University’s steadfast belief in me, my staff, my players and the future of our program.”
Forbes, who coached East Tennessee State for five successful years before heading to Wake, is the first Demon Deacons head coach to win ACC coach of the year honors since Skip Prosser in 2003 and the eighth all-time.
In his second season in Winston-Salem, Forbes' team has had a 17-win improvement from last year. His first team went 6-16 overall, 3-13 in the ACC. The Demons Deacons are 23-8, 13-7, heading into the conference tournament. The 13 ACC wins match the most in program history.
Forbes, the 202 Southern Conference coach of the year, received 40 votes for coach of the year from a 78-member panel of coaches and media members. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, coaching his final season, was second with 19.
In addition, Wake Forest graduate guard Alondes Williams has been chosen as the ACC player of the year. Williams averaged 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and an ACC-high 5.3 assists per game in the regular season. He can still become the first player to lead the conference in scoring and assists. He is two points behind Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim for the conference scoring lead.
Wake Forest is seeded fifth in the ACC tournament, being played in Brooklyn, and received a first-round bye. The Demon Deacons open Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. against the winner of Pittsburgh and Boston College.