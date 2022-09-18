Susan Thrasher has lived a pretty great life, it would seem. It’s certainly been adventurous.
A former three-sport athlete at Virginia High who went on to play volleyball and tennis for four years at UT-Martin, the 60-year-old has traveled to places many of us can barely visualize and worked a rewarding career that allowed her to retire much earlier than most.
And now she gets to work some more, although this time it’s like a big kid getting to play again.
“I’ve been very fortunate,” Thrasher allowed.
Thrasher, formerly a civil engineer who worked all over the country for Manhattan-based Parsons Brinckerhoff, lived in Memphis, Tucson, San Francisco, Atlanta, Virginia Beach and Nashville as she climbed the corporate ladder.
Today she has settled in Lancaster, Tennessee, on her fabulous 10-acre property with the beautiful Caney Fork River right outside her door. And she is living her dream.
Thrasher is the owner of Southern Brookies Fly Fishing, a one-woman show offering instruction and guide services on the Caney Fork. She began the company in 2004 while living in Nashville, a dozen years before putting the engineering game in her rearview mirror.
“I have to pinch myself and wonder if this is really happening,” said the graduate of UT-Knoxville’s engineering school. “I get up to go to work, launch my drift boat on that beautiful water as the sun comes up with the fog still hovering, and think, ‘Wow, this is my office!’ ”
Her world today resembles nothing of her previous universe.
“One of my engineering co-workers once asked the difference between the job I left and my job now,” Thrasher said. “I said, ‘Well, I’m standing on the bank and my clients drive up and are happy to see me, and they can’t wait to head out for a great day on the water.
“We’ll have a great time casting and fishing and floating, and we’ll pull over to have a nice lunch (that she’s prepared), and then we’ll continue down the river. And at the end of the day they typically give me a hug and tell me I did a good job. Now how often did I leave my engineering office and somebody tell me I did a good job and give me a hug?’ “
Becoming a full-time instructor/guide was only a vision in 2004, but she put a plan into motion.
“As much as I loved engineering, when I started fly fishing I thought how I’d love to quit and just do this and teach full time, but I couldn’t afford to do it at that point,” Thrasher said. “So I thought maybe I’d put a plan in place to make that happen.
“So for about 10 years, just looking ahead, I was thinking if I could buy a piece of property and set it up with a (stocked) pond, kind of like a school where I could invite people to come and I could teach. So over the years, while I still had a consistently paying job, I started purchasing my equipment and getting my credentials so I’d have some credibility.”
Working as an engineer in the Big Apple and mixing in her second job was never a big deal for this motivated go-getter, who was trained and later became an instructor at the world-famous Wullf School of Fly Fishing in Livingston Manor, New York.
“I was at a corporate level then, spending lots of time at our (engineering) headquarters,” Thrasher said. “A lot of times I would fly up and work throughout the week in Manhattan and then fly back home on a Friday and be ready for a guided trip on Saturday morning.
“And it was like my stress reliever, not thinking about what happened at work all week. I’d have to change the direction of my mind to think about teaching a casting class or doing a guided trip. Some people said I was moonlighting, but it was more like a stress outlet.”
Eventually her plan came to fruition.
“I was 55 and had just finished a big (engineering) project when a friend called me and said, ‘When are you ever going to quit that job and start doing what you really want to do?” she recalled. “And I said, ‘Oh, I’m nervous about health insurance and about a regular paycheck,’ but she told me, ‘Susan, all you have to do is just do it and it’s all going to happen.
“So I said to myself, ‘Yes, life is short — what’s keeping me from it?’ And so that very day I just decided to venture out and do it, and I’ve been very blessed. It’s all just worked out.”
With any new business, however, uncertainty was prevalent.
“I worried if I could make it work because there didn’t seem to be many women into fly fishing and I wondered how many men would really hire a woman to take them out,” Thrasher said. “I mentioned this to a client one time and the client said that men don’t care about looking stupid in front of a woman but they’d never want to look stupid in front of another guy. And sure enough, I’d say at least 90 percent of my clients have been guys.
“And I have guys who hire me over their lunch break to show them how to tie knots, or for an hour or two to show them how to row a boat or how to cast or how to learn where the fish live, to read the water and how to know how to fish it.”
Thrasher, who’s written a book titled “Thrasher’s Fly Fishing Guide,” had another concern.
“Another thing that worried me when I started guiding — because I love, absolutely love, to fish — was could I resist the urge to pick up a rod while I’m taking clients out if the fish are really, really biting?” she said. “But my philosophy is that these people are paying good money ($425) and you want to make their day memorable, so you shouldn’t be fishing yourself.
“Honestly, I get as much enjoyment from showing others how to do it. When they set the hook on a fish, I can feel it on the inside. At the end of the day it feels like I’ve virtually been fishing.”
In the meantime, Thrasher has expanded her game to include the Music City Fly Girls, a 60-member club that she and a friend began back in 2007. Annual dues are $60, and in the last 15 years the group has chased trout all over the United States.
Having a father who once owned a travel business was an ace in the hole.
“When I was in elementary school my mom and dad started Bristol Tours, and we traveled all around the world,” said Thrasher, who has her own RV. “We took cruises on the Nile in Egypt and went to Italy and all over Eastern Europe. For years I watched Daddy make the plans — check out the hotels and restaurants beforehand — and come up with itineraries, so I learned.
“People have said to me how nervous it would make them to be responsible for a group of 33 women going out to Wyoming to fish, but I love it. I guess I’ve kind of got a built-in gene.”
Trips with the Fly Girls are special. For one thing, Thrasher gets to wet a line.
“We’ve fished the Middle Provo in Utah, the High Sierras in California, the Bow River in Canada, the Kennebec in Maine, and in Montana, North Carolina, Arkansas and all over Tennessee,” she said. “The last three years I’ve gone out to near Cody, Wyoming, and fished Shoshone River, and I’ll offer a weeklong workshop.
“Fishing is all about being out in nature, and fishing out West provides spectacular scenery. Sometimes I just stop fishing and take in the atmosphere and the wonder of it all.”
Unfettered by spouse or children, Thrasher has her next goal already in place.
“I could get a listing of all the fly fishing clubs around the country, and because I have instant credibility from training and teaching at the Wullf School, I could travel around and charge a speaking fee,” she said. “I can get $350 or $400 just to come and do an hour-long talk and speak about something I love to talk about. And they’d pay for my dinner and my hotel, too.
“I love to teach casting and that would be an easy thing for me, and it would be so fun. I hope to be able to do that, to travel around and speak and just fish. That wouldn’t be bad at all.”