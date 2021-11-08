WEEKLY HONORS

WEEKLY HONORS

Top player

Bryson Rollins

In the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs, Elizabethton’s senior quarterback racked up 200 yards of offense in a 47-14 win over Carter. Rollins rushed for 142 yards with four scores while also passing for 58 yards and another touchdown.

The Hogs Award

Cloudland Highlanders

It was an offensive feast in a 42-24 win over Greenback in the Class 1A playoffs.

The ’Lander Hogs overwhelmed the Cherokees, clearing the way for a total of 293 yards rushing for the game.

Defensive unit

David Crockett Pioneers

It was a big night at the office for the Pioneers’ defense in a 24-14 Class 5A playoffs win over Sevier County.

The Pioneers harassed the Smoky Bears’ quarterback throughout the game, sacking him 5.5 times. Brayden Reid had 2.5 sacks while Gabe Ferrell and Parrish Combs had one apiece. Also, Jordan Williams picked off a pass and John Rucker totaled two passes defended.