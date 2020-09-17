Finances have become a more complicated matter for Science Hill’s athletic teams in the 2020-21 school year, as evidenced by a football revenue shortfall of $30,000 after just two home games.
And the situation is unlikely to improve in the short term.
“(The shortfall) is only going to grow,” said Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner, who met with the Johnson City Board of Education Athletic Committee on Wednesday.
Home games against David Crockett and Hardin Valley, with a limited amount of fans because of the pandemic, didn’t produce the same revenue normally seen for early September games.
“A lot of it depends on who you play, but typically we have really good gates early in the season,” Turner said. “We still have homecoming that we’re going to do against Farragut. And we have Dobyns-Bennett left, so those are two pretty good ones.”
As a result of less money coming into the athletic department, Turner said the school is taking a different approach with the budgets for its teams.
“Typically each team gets a budget, based on gate receipts,” Turner said. “But this year we are doing a need-based-only budget. We want to make sure we’re in good shape. We don’t want this thing to carry on where it gets worse next year, or lingers the year after that. We’re trying to be smart financially right now.”
Under the need-based-only budget, teams will have to come to Turner and ask for money. One of the biggest changes for Science Hill athletics is teams will likely not be able to participate in games or tournaments that require an overnight stay.
“That is cut back for a lot of reasons, not just the budget,” Turner said. “Typically for a road trip you have four kids in a hotel room. That doesn’t quite fit with COVID-19 protocol right now.”
Science Hill’s boys basketball team didn’t have an overnight tournament scheduled for this season, Turner said. The girls basketball team was invited to a tournament near Columbia, but Turner said that is up in the air.
“They might be able to drive down and play one day,” he said.
State tournaments are on the horizon for fall sports, so the issue might need to be revisited.
“We would have to look at how many rooms we would need to have,” Turner said. “How many parents will go, and can kids stay with their parents?”
One odd positive thing that came from the cancellation of spring sports at the end of the 2019-20 school year is those programs won’t need as much money for this coming season. For example, the baseball program purchased balls for the 2019 season and will still have that allotment available for 2020 because it played only a couple of games.
In the highlight of other discussions with the committee, Turner said he talked about turf replacement for the football field. It was supposed to be done this summer, but now it looks like the summer of 2021.