Science Hill might lean toward planning aggressively for its game Friday against Anderson County.
That’s because the Mavericks will bring a turn-it-loose mentality on both sides of the ball, Hilltoppers coach Stacy Carter said.
“They are aggressive on offense and aggressive on defense,” Carter said. “On offense, they absolutely throw the fire out of it. It’s a hurry-up, no-huddle offense, and they throw about every down. And on defense, they run a 3-4 and they’re blitzing everybody. It seems they get off the bus bringing everybody. It’s a contrast to what we faced last week for sure.”
Kickoff for the game has been changed to 7:30 p.m.
Both teams enter with a record of 0-1.
The Mavericks’ aggressive approach could be beneficial for Science Hill’s offense, which probably wouldn’t mind having a chance to make multiple big plays after getting held to two scores against Elizabethton. Anderson gave up 60 points last week in a loss to Class 5A’s top-ranked team, Powell.
“This is a good chance to open some stuff up,” Carter said. “I don’t think (the Mavericks) are bad on defense. Powell is really explosive. But I don’t think Anderson County is as sound defensively as what we saw from Elizabethton. They are going to send the house and see what happens.”
The Hilltoppers are still stinging from the 34-15 loss to their rival.
“We’re all mad,” Carter said. “We just didn’t think we played well, but a lot of that has to do with playing a good team. Any time you lose, you get people thinking, looking around and wondering what do I do differently. The coaches need to coach better and the players need to search themselves. You hate to lose, but sometimes you learn more from a loss than you do from a win.”
Anderson County’s offense could present problems for the Hilltoppers. The Mavericks scored 35 first-half points against Powell, and ended with 48.
“Their quarterback throws it well, and their running back might be an all-state player,” Carter said. “He’s a big rascal and also plays defensive end or outside linebacker. He’s a hoss.”
Gavin Noe is a 6-foot-1, 197-pound junior running back. He had three rushing touchdowns against a defense that includes the nation’s top defensive lineman prospect, Walter Nolen.
Junior quarterback Walker Martinez had three passing touchdowns, two to junior wide receiver Bryson Vowell.
VOLUNTEER (0-1) at DOBYNS-BENNETT (1-0)
These teams last met in 2014, and the Falcons have scored only 28 points in the last eight games combined.
Meanwhile, in that same stretch, the Indians have averaged 50 points per game.
DAVID CROCKETT (1-0) at LETCHER COUNTY, KY. (1-0)
It’s hard to know how these interstate contests will go, but the Cougars surely got Crockett’s attention by putting up a 50-13 victory in their season opener.
Letcher had 283 yards rushing and four touchdown plays over 40 yards with two over 70.
Crockett is coming off a solid 39-16 win over Sullivan East.
CHEROKEE (1-0) AT SEYMOUR (1-0)
Could the Chiefs get off to a surprising start and move their record to 2-0?
Cherokee is rolling after a 41-6 season-opening thumping of Cocke County.
The Eagles come into the game after a thrilling overtime win over Gatlinburg-Pittman that ended an 11-game losing streak. Seymour kicker Wesley Zamboni made the third time a charm. After a penalty on each team, he booted the game-winning extra point.
SULLIVAN EAST (0-1) AT PIGEON FORGE (0-1)
Though it’s a non-region game for the Patriots, it’s an important opportunity to gain momentum for league play coming up next week.
The Patriots came up short against Class 5A David Crockett, but hope to rebound against the Class 3A Tigers. This is the first-ever meeting between these schools.
CHUCKEY-DOAK (0-1) AT HAPPY VALLEY (0-0)
It’s the COVID-delayed opener for the Warriors while the Black Knights are smarting from last week’s 63-7 loss to Division II power Knoxville Catholic.
Happy Valley has dominated this series, winning 21 of 24 meetings, including the last nine in a row. Most of those games have been blowouts, but the Warriors won only 14-6 when they last met in 2019.
COSBY (0-1) AT UNICOI COUNTY (1-0)
The Blue Devils opened strong in a 50-50 game against Northview Academy, and now they enter as a strong favorite against the Class 1A opponent.
This is the first-ever meeting between these schools.
CLOUDLAND (1-0) AT UNAKA (1-0)
It’s a little early in the season to decide a region championship, but that’s what may be on the line.
Both teams opened with region wins last week.
“We have to match their physicality and toughness,” Unaka coach O’Brien Bennett said. “We have to be mentally ready for a physical, four-quarter football game if we want to have a chance against a very good Cloudland team. Both teams are going to get physically drained in the heat. The question will be, can we keep mentally strong to avoid mistakes and do our job when our body and mind is saying, ‘enough.’ ”