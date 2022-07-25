Preseason football kicked off Monday, and area teams wasted no time jumping into their first day of official practice.
The TSSAA calendar rolled over to the new year with football, girls soccer, volleyball and cross country allowed to begin practicing in earnest. For boys and girls’ golf, teams were allowed to begin their regular season play.
Here is a look at what’s happening with a few area football teams this week, followed by a quick peak at the 2022 golf programs for Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett.
FOOTBALL
Unicoi County
Coming off an impressive 10-2 campaign that included a playoff victory, the Blue Devils are hitting the ground running this week.
Head coach Drew Rice said his team went out in full pads for the first time during a Monday evening practice.
“We scrimmage this Friday, so we will be starting our game-week practice routine,” Rice said.
Highlighting Unicoi County’s focus will be instillation.
“We want to finish installing our offensive and defensive playbooks while continuing to physically prep our guys for the season,” Rice said. “Ultimately, our goal is to keep our guys as close to 100% as possible.”
Volunteer
Falcons’ head coach Jesse McMillan will put his team through morning work from 7:30 to 10 o’clock each day.
“We have install meetings, walkthroughs and practice,” McMillan said. “On Friday we have a scrimmage at Unicoi County.”
One of the points of emphasis for McMillan this week is seeing his players compete and get better.
“We’re wanting to see which kids are going to be physical and smart football players,” McMillan said. “If you can be those things, you’re going to get opportunities to play. We have to find depth at all positions.”
David Crockett
Pioneers’ head coach Hayden Chandley said it’s a 50-50 mix of offense and defense during the first week.
“We try to spend equal amounts of time on each side of the ball during summer and camp time,” Chandley said. “We have multiple new pieces on both sides of the ball that need as much practice as they can get.”
One thing Chandley said he’s looking for early is toughness.
“Of course you see it a little when you have shells on during your second week, but this week really shows the physicality of your team,” he said. “This week is a great separator of those who just want to talk about being physical and those who actually bring it.”
GOLF OUTLOOK
Science Hill
Coming off a fifth-place finish in last year’s Class 2A state tournament, the Hilltoppers are reloading and hunting the gold once again.
The Hilltoppers own four state titles (2018, 2003, 2001, 1959) while also collecting nine runner-up trophies (2019, 2016, 2006, 2000, 1997, 1996, 1982, 1973, 1971).
This year’s group will take its first steps Aug. 1 at the Morristown Invitational, which once again features some of the top programs from the eastern part of the state.
“It’s always great competition to start the year off,” Hilltoppers’ head coach Kevin Vannoy said. “It’s an early measuring stick and a challenging course.”
Science Hill won the recent conference jamboree with Dobyns-Bennett finishing second. Those teams will be in the hunt for the district title this year while Greeneville hovers as the biggest roadblock to the state tournament.
“With the talent (the Greene Devils) have, they have to be the favorite,” Vannoy said. “Their top three is as good as any team in the state.”
Vannoy said he has eight players in the mix this season with John Cheek, a two-time state tournament participant, leading the way. Sophomore Matt Hogan and senior McKibben Teal are also key returning players. Hogan finished tied for 12th in the state last year while Cheek and Teal tied for 34th.
Slotting in behind those guys are sophomore Will Wells, freshman Paul Haire, and seniors Boone Hatcher and Eli Garrett. Also in the mix is junior John Davenport.
Dobyns-Bennett
Head coach Michael Holt said he has a pair of good ones at the top of his 2022 lineup.
Senior Sam Barbour and freshman Blake Adams provide a solid one-two punch.
“Sam has been top five since his freshman year,” Holt said. “He has been the same kid his whole career, steady as he goes and puts up numbers. And he’s an extremely good student.”
Adams is making big strides quickly.
“He’s a kid who fell in love with golf about a year ago,” Holt said. “He respects the game, and it will be a lot of fun to watch him continue.”
After that, it’s more youth. Sophomore Evan Timbes could take the next step this year, Holt said. Juniors Parks Hauk and Logan Pickup will be in the top-five mix along with sophomore Jace Harden.
Also, senior Kai Benedik, who transferred from Hawaii last year, could also play a key role.
Holt, whose team will also begin its season Monday in Morristown, acknowledged Science Hill as the team to beat.
“Science Hill looks extremely solid,” Holt said. “I was very impressed with what I saw in the jamboree.”
GIRLS GOLF
Dobyns-Bennett’s McKenzie Hauk and Science Hill’s Rachel Smith are in the mix at the top of the district.
The Lady Indians also boast a talented freshman in Aliezah Robinson.
Vannoy said the Lady Hilltoppers’ No. 2 player, Armita Kordamiri, has a “tremendous upside.”