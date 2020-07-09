Area high school football coaches have much more on their plates in 2020 than ever before.
Along with the usual preseason duties, coaches have to deal with the uncertainty of when, or if, the season will start. And they have to make extra efforts to keep the players focused in a pandemic-dominated world.
So the coaches’ behind-the-scenes role of part-time psychologist has basically moved into a daily forefront.
One thing coaches are facing is how can they help players avoid discouragement as they wait for the green light to begin regular practice?
“That is a question we have discussed in length as a staff,” said Happy Valley head coach Jason Jarrett. “Our kids came in excited to get back to work and have a sense of normalcy, just being back around the game — even though we have to approach each day much differently than in the past, by closely following guidelines. Therefore, their work ethic up to this point has been encouraging to the coaches.”
David Crockett’s Hayden Chandley said he tries to avoid a routine.
“We try to keep things as fresh as possible, not just weightlifting and conditioning,” Chandley said. “We try to install new things every week. That way it seems more like a practice than just a workout.
“We try to get new things in their minds, implementing as many plays and formations as we can.”
There’s a dual purpose to that approach.
“When we do get the green light, we’re not installing things,” Chandley said. “We will be practicing plays we’ve already put in. I think that will help a little bit.”
Teams are currently on hold as the TSSAA Board of Control decided Wednesday to avoid making a decision on which of the four delayed-season options would be adopted. The TSSAA is holding out hope that Governor Bill Lee will exempt high schools from its no-contact order for sports in Tennessee.
If the TSSAA doesn’t get the exemption, there won’t be any contact practices through Aug. 29. And a delayed start could mean fewer teams qualify for the playoffs.
That nugget of information actually can work in the coaches’ favor, Jarrett said.
“That should force players and coaches to take advantage of all the opportunities we have to get better in our daily practices,” Jarrett said.
Happy Valley is also making practice sessions shorter.
“In order to keep the players and coaches from getting burned out, we have kept each day short,” Jarrett said. “We are only going four days a week until we can get more concrete information about the upcoming season. This will hopefully keep everyone fresh and excited to show up and get better in daily preparation for the season.”