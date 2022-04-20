Kingsport Speedway has its season opening Food City Night at the Races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series scheduled for Friday.
The 3/8-mile concrete oval was originally supposed to host this event April 8, but rainy weather forced the postponement.
Five classes are scheduled to be in action: Late Model, Sportsman, Street Stock, Pure 4 and Mod 4. Street Stock replaces the old Pure Stock division. This is the first of three straight Fridays of NASCAR Weekly Series action.
Tickets are $15 for adults, while kids 12-under are admitted free.
Nik Williams was the 2021 track champion in the featured Late Model Stock division. Other track champions were: Rusty Clendenin (Sportsman), Kevin Canter (Mod 4), Bruce Crumbley (Pure 4) and Billy Walters (Pure Street).
The 2022 schedule is listed on the track’s website. Some of the special events include visits by the Southeast Super Truck Series on May 14 and July 9, and the Carolina Pro Late Model Series on August 20. The final race for the NASCAR Weekly Series is Sept. 9 with the Tour of Destruction show returning Oct. 15.
BMS WORLD OF OUTLAWS
With the NASCAR weekend in the rear-view mirror, Bristol Motor Speedway turns its attention to the World of Outlaws “Bristol Bash” on April 28-30. It’s the first time ever the two premier divisions in dirt racing, the World of Outlaws Late Models and Sprint Cars, are featured at the same track on the same weekend.
Defending NASCAR champion Kyle Larson is entered in both races. His brother-in-law, three-time and defending Sprint Car champion Brad Sweet and David Gravel, who swept World of Outlaws sprints in 2021 are among the other favorites.
Four-time series champion Josh Richards and second-generation star Devin Moran won Late Model features at Bristol in 2021. Other headliners include four-time series champion Brandon Sheppard and Bristol Dirt Nationals winners Chris Madden and Jonathan Davenport.
Thursday is a practice day, while Friday and Saturday shows are highlighted by $25,000-to-win features for both series.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Lonesome Pine Raceway announced Saturday the track will be open for its 50th anniversary of racing. There will be a drivers’ meeting in the grandstands on Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m.
Lance Gatlin was the 2021 track champion in the Limited Late Model crown. Kevin Canter doubled up in Mod 4 after winning the class at Kingsport. John Ketron (Pure 4), Steven Roark (Mod Street) and Rob Austin (Pure Street) also won track titles.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Flo Sports announced the Kyle Larson Presents Flo Racing Late Model Challenge at Volunteer Speedway on Thursday, April 14 was the highest-rated event in the streaming service’s history.
Racing is scheduled to return to the 4/10-mile clay oval in Bulls Gap on Saturday, May 7. It features a five-division program with Crate Late Model, Sportsman, Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive.
MOTOCROSS AND DRAG RACING
Round 2 of the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series is scheduled April 30 at I-81 Motorsports Park. The next three rounds are at local tracks with a May 21 race at Muddy Creek Raceway and a return to I-81 on June 4.
Cherokee Race Park is hosting a “Budget Race” on Saturday. It’s just a $25 entry. It features $800 to the winner in the Pro and No Box categories. Junior Dragster will receive 80 percent payout. Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trials to begin at noon.
There is a test-and-tune Friday with just $5 for spectators.
Randy Marrisette was the Pro winner of last Saturday’s IHRA Summit SuperSeries points race with Gale Lumpkins runner-up. Jerry Hunt won in No Box with Randy Blazer his final-round opponent.