BRISTOL — NASCAR announced Monday the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 28 will be divided into three stages for 250 laps.
There will be two 75-lap stages, followed by a 100-lap final stage for the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt since Sept. 1970.
It was part of a larger announcement for stage lengths for all three of NASCAR national series races, including those for BMS.
The Pinty’s Truck Race for the Camping World Truck Series on Saturday, March 27, will be 150 laps with stages of 40, 50 and 60 laps.
Back to concrete for the September race weekend, the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday night, Sept. 18, will be split up into stages of 125, 125 and 250 laps for a total of 500 laps. It will again be the cut-off race in the first round of the Cup Series playoffs.
The Food City 300 Friday night, Sept. 17, will serve as the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular-season finale.The three stages of the race will be 85, 85 and 130 laps.
The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics on Thursday night, Sept. 16, will serve as the Camping World Truck Series’ first playoff-elimination race in the Round of 10 with stages of 55, 55 and 90 laps.