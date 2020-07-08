The start of the typical fall sports season is closer than it seems.
Even though football and girls soccer seasons may be put on hold for a few weeks due to the extension of Gov. Bill Lee’s state of emergency, volleyball marches on.
“In the beginning, practices were a lot harder because we were only allowed 10 people, including coaches, per practice and we had to do multiple groups to make sure everyone got in the gym,” Daniel Boone head coach Chelsea Baker said. “Volleyball is about rallying and it’s really hard to do that when we only have nine people in the gym. We had to get creative using boxes and do a lot of four-on-four.
Practices and conditioning at Daniel Boone have been going on since June and most other places.
Volleyball — along with cross country and golf — was deemed to have its season start on time by the TSSAA last week.
So, how have practices been proceeding with social distancing guidelines?
“We’re still having to do all the sanitation, taking temperatures of all the players and trying to maintain our distance when we’re not doing team drills,” Baker said. “It’s good to have less than 50 people and it’s really good to be able to actually practice.”
Volleyball is not typically thought of as a contact sport like football or soccer and one of the only times that opposing teams are close enough to breathe on each other is at the net.
It is hard to know whether there will be any significant changes to actual game play other than possibly sanitizing the ball since it’s the only object regularly touched by both teams.
“We don’t know anything if there will be any significant changes,” Baker said. “For now, volleyball is a non-contact sport. That could change tomorrow, though, depending on if things get out of hand.”
Momentum is a huge part of volleyball and there could be the distinct possibility of no fans in the gym bleachers come the start of the season. Being in an enclosed area for an extended amount of time with others that may or may not have the coronavirus is not recommended by health officials.
Baker says that not having fans in the stands could significantly impact the game.
“We’re definitely concerned about that,” Baker said. “Volleyball is about momentum and a lot of the time, fans get the momentum going for the team. If you have someone cheering against you, you want to prove a point. That would affect the way we play as a whole, I think.”
As for the Lady Trailblazers team specifically, practices and weight-lifting sessions are much easier now with lifted restrictions as opposed to a few weeks ago when gatherings no larger than 10 people were the norm.
“It’s not been so bad the first few weeks, but it’s nice to actually get back out and practice,” senior setter McKenna Dietz said. “I think we’ll be pretty good this year. It’ll be tough to fill the shoes of Jaycie (Jenkins), Greyson (Stevens), Mackenzie (Sweigart) and Laken (Jones), but I think the young ones are adjusting pretty well.”
Boone is the defending District 1-AAA tournament champion and reached the state tournament for the first time since 1998 — and the first time ever as a Class AAA team. The Lady ’Blazers must replace five seniors, but many younger players have stepped up.
“As a group, I think we’re pretty good at staying together and picking each other up,” said senior middle blocker Dannah Persinger. “We have a lot of young ones coming up that have showed they’re capable of playing on this team and I think we’ll be pretty good coming into the season.”
Dietz, who is the reigning district tournament MVP, and Persinger are two of the key returners from last year’s team.
“It’s been tough because we lost a hitter at every position, but we’ve had a lot of people step up in the off-season,” Baker said.