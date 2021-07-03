The fireworks started early on Saturday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark as the Greeneville Flyboys baseball team won a 7-2 decision over the Johnson City Doughboys in Appalachian League action.
The Flyboys (16-10) struck early with two runs in the top of the second inning and never looked back. Oddly enough, Greeneville moves to 6-1 on nights featuring fireworks.
Johnson City (8-16-1) didn’t help themselves, committing five errors. Three came in the first three frames and two led to a pair of Greeneville runs.
Four of Greeneville’s seven runs were unearned.
The power surge for Greeneville was highlighted by Derek Tenney’s no-doubt, two-run home run that traveled some 420 feet over the left-field wall — handing the Flyboys two insurance tallies in the eighth.
Tenney was 0 for 3 coming into the plate appearance, but took advantage of a hanging curveball thrown by Doughboys reliever Andrew Ronne.
Leadoff hitter Connor James supplied Johnson City’s chief offensive highlight with a two-RBI single in the fifth. The Doughboys started off that inning by drawing three straight walks, but managed only the two runs.
Will Saxton was credited with the win for Greeneville, lasting 4⅔ innings and striking out three. The Greeneville staff struck out 10 batters on the night.
Trevor Hinkle took the loss for the Doughboys, lasting four innings and allowing three runs — but none were earned.
The two teams will meet again on Sunday at Pioneer Park with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled after the game.