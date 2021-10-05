KINGSPORT — Ava Flanary scored a goal and assisted on another to lift Dobyns-Bennett to a hard-fought 3-0 victory over West Ridge on Tuesday in girls soccer action at Indian Highland Park.
The Lady Indians, (10-4-1 overall, 6-2-0 Big Six Conference), captured the lead in the 33rd minute when Flanary scored on a penalty kick following a West Ridge handball. The 1-0 lead held up the rest of the first half.
Dobyns-Bennett coach Tony Weaver called Flanary the cog in the wheel that makes the team work. She made sure not to crack under pressure with a chance to give her team the advantage.
“You just have to focus and place the ball,” Flanary said about the kick. “It’s all about the placement. You try not to kick it over and kick like it’s a pass to the goal. You can’t let the pressure take over. You have to relax and place it.”
A second score came in the 51st minute as the teams battled near the net next to the Dobyns-Bennett fieldhouse. The Lady Indians had the good fortune after a West Ridge own goal.
The Lady Wolves (3-9-2, 3-5-0) threatened to score themselves in the 58th minute on Sunny Iacono’s straight-ahead kick. Good positioning and quick reflexes by Dobyns-Bennett goalkeeper Ellie Nash allowed her to make the save.
Nash used her athletic ability to leap up for another key save in the 71st minute to preserve the clean sheet.
“Sunny had a great shot, but it didn’t go in,” Nash said. “It was about positioning. It wasn’t like shot-heavy like playing Science Hill, but they had good shots and you have to make the saves. They had one beautiful through-ball in the first half, but the finish wasn’t there. They got in some good positions and I had to do my job tonight.”
Dobyns-Bennett added a late goal in the 74th minute when Peyton Moore scored off a deflection by a West Ridge player after an assist from Flanary. The Lady Indians held a 15-8 shot advantage including 11-4 with shots on goal.
“We’ve been working on what we need to improve on as a team, so I was pleased with what I saw tonight,” Weaver said. “We played extremely hard and did a good job moving to the ball. We accomplished some things we’ve been working on in practice.
“Everything goes through Ava distributing the ball, but I thought Sasha Rose, Madeline Lyons and Isabella (Stalnaker) all played well. I was really pleased with Maggie Fleming. She played all over the field tonight. I had an outside back in Taylor Johnson who had been struggling, but she played great tonight. We had different people step up and fill the roles we need to fill.”
West Ridge stayed competitive as one might expect in a game that’s quickly becoming a budding rivalry. Sydney Ferrando effectively moved the ball for the Lady Wolves, but showed the effects of a physical game with a broken tooth. Senior captain Baily Meade left in the first half with an injury.
Others came forward for the Lady Wolves, particularly goalkeeper Jaylen West who had eight saves. West Ridge coach Emily Robinette named a few other standouts, but also lauded the play of the whole team.
“We wanted to come out of this game with improvement and I thought we had that,” Robinette said. “Even though we didn’t score, I thought we put more pressure on them than we have in the past. Dobyns-Bennett has an excellent program, but I felt we played as well as we could have played against them.
“Sydney Ferrando, Jaelyn West, Jessie Lange our defender back here, our freshman Michaela Frazier and everybody stepped up for us. Emily Villalpando, every time I put her in she plays a different position and handles it. Not everybody can do that.”
Dobyns-Bennett will host Sullivan East on Thursday at 6 p.m. in its regular-season home finale. West Ridge finished up its regular season with Tuesday’s match. With the district tournament slated for next week, Weaver believes no team can be taken lightly.
“Any team in our conference can win. Boone has improved, Crockett is improving and of course, West Ridge is improving,” Weaver said. “We’re improving as well. We’ve encountered some injuries and sickness where we’ve had to move people around, but what I saw tonight, I really like where players have stepped in and helped. I was very pleased with our effort tonight.”