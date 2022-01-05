BRISTOL, Va. — After shoveling dirt at one of the nation’s most famous sports venues, Michael Waltrip was in the Tri-Cities celebrating the New Year over the weekend.
At the Bristol brewery that he owns with partners, the two-time Daytona 500 champion and current FOX television analyst talked about the race track being constructed inside the Los Angeles Coliseum and the upcoming season.
The season begins with the Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles on Feb. 6 before the official start at the Daytona 500 two weeks later. Also consider NASCAR is debuting the Next Gen race car, which features such differences as a sequential transmission and composite bodies.
In addition, it will be the second year Bristol Motor Speedway will be covered to a dirt track for its spring race.
What do you see for 2022 with such a radical change with the race cars?
Waltrip: “It’s shaping up to be one of the most interesting years ever with the new car and the anticipation around it. Back when they brought out the ‘Car of Tomorrow’ in 2007, the drivers didn’t have much input and they didn’t like the car much. This has been a collaborative effort between the teams and NASCAR to bring a more relevant car to what we drive on the street.
“I’m looking forward to seeing who gets their arms around it first. You’re going to have the Hendrick, Gibbs, Stewart-Haas, who have all the resources, but then you have the smaller teams like Spire and Trackhouse. Is the playing field more level now? Do we see the guys on the smaller teams perform on a high level? That’s going to be interesting to me.
“I’ve been a NASCAR fan my whole life, but I’ve never been looking forward to a season more because of the unknowns and the anticipation of what might happen.”
You went through the “Car of Tomorrow” change. How much of an adjustment is a new car for a driver?
Waltrip: “Racing is hard because of the other 39 competitors. You’re racing the best stock car drivers in the world. It isn’t hard because of the cars or tracks, it’s hard because of the other guys. They’re so talented. Whoever has the best attitude, the most open-minded about the new car, will likely take advantage of it.
“To me, the car isn’t the hard part. It’s beating those other drivers.”
How about the Kyle Larson effect? Kyle Busch won his first heat race in an non-wing sprint car and Chase Elliott has competed in winged sprints and midgets.
Waltrip: “It’s really cool that Kyle (Busch) spent a week out in Tulsa. We have the Chili Bowl (Midget Nationals) coming up and we will see how that goes. I got to golf with Larson last week and talk about all the fun he’s had as the NASCAR champion. He’s so appreciative of that honor.
“It’s good to have someone like Kyle Larson who just wants to race and it doesn’t matter where or when. He just wants to get behind the wheel and go. You’re seeing more of the guys take advantage of these short-track Saturday nights and that brings more fans to the NASCAR races on Sunday.”
What are your impressions of the Los Angeles Coliseum layout?
Waltrip: “I stood in the middle of the Coliseum and looked at the race track. I was like, ‘Wow, I’ve raced on tracks smaller than this.’ It looked like a big short track to me. The back straightaway is curved with a nice arc to it.
“It’s going to have 21/2-degree banking all the way around. It’s setting up to be a special February 6. They’re selling lots of tickets. So if they sell the Coliseum out and have all the energy and excitement like I expect to share on FOX, it’s a great way to kick off the 2022 season.
“One thing important for fans to grasp, this is the perfect little track to have these teams have a taste of this car in competition. Aerodynamics aren’t going to be a part of the equation. It’s going to be pushing and shoving and racing. You think about the history of all the things that have happened at that wonderful venue and it’s great to have NASCAR be a part of that.”
What do you expect the second time around with the Bristol dirt race?
Waltrip: “I hope for better weather because it was terrible with the way it rained so much last year. Still, the race was very entertaining. I walked around, visited with different fans and a lot of people really enjoyed it. I’m really looking forward to round two and seeing how the guys adapt and adjust, and who’s able to come out on top.”