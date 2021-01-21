Less than a month away, NASCAR season is scheduled to begin Valentine’s Day with the Daytona 500.
Road-course racing fans should love the 2021 Cup Series schedule with seven of the 36 races held on the winding circuits. Fans already love 2020 NASCAR champion Chase Elliott, again voted the Most Popular Driver.
There are several unknowns heading into the season. It remains to be seen if the Food City Dirt Race is a spectacular date or a novelty to be one time only.
Without further ado, here are five of the major questions for the 2021 NASCAR season.
WHO WILL BE THE CHAMPIONSHIP FOUR?
Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr. have to be the favorites with NASCAR placing a larger emphasis on road-course racing.
Denny Hamlin, who won seven races including his third Daytona 500 last season, is also a strong contender. Kevin Harvick surprised many, including myself, with a career-high nine wins in 2020. His chemistry with crew chief Rodney Childers works well in the format where there aren’t many races with practice or qualifying.
However, Elliott emerges as the 2021 favorite.
He won the final two races of 2020 and is clearly NASCAR’s best road racer. Five of his 11 career wins have come on road courses, but Elliott has also proven to be well-round with wins on the flat tracks of Martinsville and Phoenix. He has won on the Talladega restrictor-plate track and the All-Star Race on Bristol’s high-banked short track.
He’s even strong on the intermediate tracks, particularly Charlotte, which bodes well for the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
After a disappointing 2020 season which saw Busch win only one race, look for the driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to come back more determined than ever. Adam Stevens, the crew chief which Busch won championships in 2015 and 2019 has been replaced by Ben Beshore, formerly team engineer for the 18 team.
Beshore has spent the last two seasons in the Xfinity Series, which could actually be an advantage for Busch. The series has raced at Road America and the Indianapolis road course, where Beshore’s notes could come in handy.
Joey Logano, a playoff four driver in 2021, could be the strongest of the Ford contingent. Logano got off to a blistering start to the 2020 season before the pandemic halted action. When NASCAR resumed, it took his No. 22 Team Penske Ford a little while to get back up to speed, but he was right behind Elliott at the end of the season.
Logano, the 2018 NASCAR champion, finished the season with five top-10 finishes, four of those inside the top three including a win at Kansas. He led 125 laps in the season finale at Phoenix, posting a third-place finish.
Truex benefits from the larger road-course presence. While Elliott has been “King of the Road” of late, Truex in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has been in his tire tracks. His record includes two wins at Sonoma and one at Watkins Glen since 2017. He also was on his way to winning the first race on the Charlotte Roval before being spun by Jimmie Johnson on the final corner.
He struggled in 2020 after the departure of Cole Pearn as crew chief. After winning 23 races over the previous four seasons, Truex had a lone win at Martinsville in 2020.
WHO IS THE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR FAVORITE?
Chase Briscoe is the clear favorite to give Stewart-Haas Racing its second straight rookie of the year award winner, following in the tire tracks of Cole Custer.
Briscoe, driving the No. 14, has only Anthony Alfredo in the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford to contend with. Clearly, Briscoe is a much more accomplished driver, winning nine Xfinity Series races last season. He’s in superior equipment and should have the award wrapped up before the season ends.
WHAT IS THE DIRT ON BRISTOL?
This one actually leads to more questions. How successful will the Food City Dirt Race be? Will it be a one-time event or become an annual affair? Will a dirt specialist like Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. or Christopher Bell dominate?
All are valid questions with the first one answered by the fans buying all the available grandstand tickets. If the racing is good and there is a positive reaction, then it could become an annual tradition. As for the last part, it’s not a guarantee someone with an extensive dirt background will win. We saw the Prelude to the Dream exhibitions of years past, drivers like Kyle Busch who grew up racing on asphalt, adapt to a dirt surface quickly.
WILL BUBBA WALLACE WIN A RACE?
There are certainly the resources and personnel with the new 23XI Racing Team for it to be a success. Recent history shows Furniture Row Racing winning a championship while working with Joe Gibbs Racing, so winning a race should be easy. Right?
Not necessarily, although a reasonable expectation should be to qualify for the NASCAR playoffs with all the sponsorship the team has acquired. Wallace could win a race and it’s not just at the restrictor-plate tracks. If the team hit on something at a place like California, Las Vegas or Michigan, he definitely could win.
WHO WILL BE THE FIRST DRIVER TO WIN HIS FIRST RACE?
Christopher Bell is like Wallace, someone with the resources to win and also something to prove. One of the top drivers in the smaller midget cars and a success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bell struggled in his first season at the Cup level, 20th in the point standings.
However, he scored a season-best third at Texas near the end of the season and moves from the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota to the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 Toyota. The other driver with the best shot appears to be Tyler Reddick in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. Reddick finished runner-up to teammate Austin Dillon at the first Texas race as the two-time Xfinity Series champion seems to have adapted to the Cup cars quicker than most.