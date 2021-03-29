Several area baseball teams are off to red-hot starts with pitching and defense at the forefront of their good fortunes.
Here’s a look at five area teams that have combined for a record of 26-5 over the first two weeks of the 2021 season. Records and totals are prior to Monday’s games.
Science Hill (8-1)
Things got a little loose over the past two games against Hardin Valley and Farragut, and the latter was rained out with the Admirals holding a six-run lead.
The Hilltoppers have allowed two runs or fewer in six of their nine official games. They have outscored their opponents 86-30 on the season.
David Crockett (4-1)
The Pioneers have four double-digit run totals, and they’ve been stingy on defense, too. They have outscored their opponents by a margin of 52-14.
Elizabethton (6-1)
In four of their games, the Cyclones have surrendered three or fewer runs. Their total margin of victory stands at 63-23.
Sullivan East (5-1)
The Patriots had a hiccup against Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday, but for the season they have three games where they allowed one run or less. Their total overall score is 52-21.
Sullivan North (3-1)
After a one-run season-opening loss, the Raiders have been on a roll. They have outscored their opponents by a margin of 48-15.
AROUND THE STATE Baseball
Pigeon Forge has allowed just nine runs in seven games. The Tigers (7-0) could be a sectional opponent for the Region 1-AA champion or runner-up. …
With six shutouts already on the board, Seymour (10-0) looks like the real deal. The Eagles have allowed only nine runs in 10 games. They are in District 2-AAA.
Softball
Among public-school teams in the state who have played at least five games, David Crockett (9-2) ranks No. 5 with 9.5 runs per contest. Take away shutout losses against Farragut and Science Hill, and the Lady Pioneers are scoring 11.6 per game. …
With six shutouts in the books, Science Hill ranks No. 10 in the state for runs allowed among public-schools teams with at least five games played. The Lady Hilltoppers have given up 1.8 per game, which drops to 1.1 when taking out an 8-7 win over private-school The King’s Academy.
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
David Crockett senior midfielder John Plaisted made it official last week, signing to play soccer at Erskine College, a Division II program in South Carolina.
GAMES OF THE WEEK BASEBALL
Tuesday
David Crockett at Tennessee High
Sullivan South at Elizabethton
Monday
Unicoi County at Elizabethton
Sullivan North at University High
The Pioneers try to stay at the top of the Big Seven standings in the second half of their two-game series with the Vikings. …
The Three Rivers Conference will begin to take shape as the front-running Cyclones face a pair of key two-game series.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday
Cloudland at Unaka
Monday
Daniel Boone at Science Hill
At the top of the Watauga Valley Conference standings, the Lady Highlanders and Rangers meet for the first time. …
The Lady Hilltoppers took care of Boone in the East Tennessee Classic, but this time an important Big Seven Conference game is on the table.