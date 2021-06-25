ELIZABETHTON — Brandon Mathis was playing so well in the first round of the William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament that it was just a blur when he walked off the course.
Mathis shot a six-under-par 66 at Elizabethton Golf Course to grab the first-round lead in the 27th edition of the tournament held at Elizabethton Golf Course.
“Honestly, I can’t even remember,” Mathis said when asked what he was doing well. “Everything just kind of went my way today. I don’t do that too often.”
Mathis, a native of Weaverville, North Carolina, who plays at Milligan University, had seven birdies and his lone bogey came at the par-four 16th hole.
“It feels pretty good,” Mathis said. “I’ve been where I’m at one other time before. I learned a lot from that round.”
Mathis will have a host of golfers chasing him when the second round of the 54-hole tournament begins Saturday.
Bryson Morrell, a UT-Martin golfer from Knoxville, shot a 67 that included holing out for eagle at the par-four 12th hole. Blake Howard, the 2005 ETA champion, shot 69. Fourteen players broke par in the first round.
When Morrell birdied the par-five 14th hole with a routine two-putt, he was six under. His only bogey came at the par-four 15th hole, where he came up short and failed to get up and down.
“I was told you don’t ever want to get defensive when you’re playing well,” Morrell said. “I tried to keep steady and keep the same game plan.”
Morrell’s shot of the day came at the 12th, where he laid back off the tee to give himself a full shot in. He admitted to pushing his wedge approach shot a bit to the right, but it caught a slope on the green and rolled right in for a two.
“I couldn’t tell,” he said. “I knew I was on the green, but some of the guys started holding their thumbs up in the air and they thought I holed it.”
There was a group of four golfers tied for fourth at 70: Jackson Skeen, Cayman Ratliff, Bryan Sangid and Joe Brooks. Skeen already has won the Tillinghast Invitational at Johnson City Country Club and Link Hills Invitational this year. Ratliff is a two-time ETA champ and Sangid is also a former champ.
A seven-player logjam at 71 included two-time ETA champ Tyler Lane, Tommy Miller, Dustin Davis, Chad Homan, Cameron Dugger, Seth Crawford and Wes Hall.
The Championship Division will be cut to the low 30 plus ties after the second round.
Mike Poe led the Senior Division with a three-under 69. That was one shot better than Tim Moore. Cary Daniels, Dave Bellessa and Mark Halvorsen were at 72.
In the Super Senior Division for players 65 and older, Pat Kenney and Danny Jones were tied for the lead at 75. Bob Ross and George McQueen shot 77.