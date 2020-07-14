“One Hot Night” set the standard which the NASCAR All-Star Race is judged.
With Wednesday’s All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway to be the first held on a short track, it’s time to look back at the 1992 event, which was unique in its own right.
Charlotte Motor Speedway announced the race would be held under the lights, making it the first NASCAR’s night race to be held on a superspeedway.
There were questions with it the first time a sports venue that large had been lighted. The questions, however, soon turned into excitement and the race didn’t disappoint. It more than lived up to the hype with the outcome being settled by racing royalty.
With one lap to go, Dale Earnhardt held the lead with Kyle Petty and Davey Allison close behind. On the final lap, Petty dove to the inside to try to take the lead on the backstretch.
Earnhardt pulled his black No. 3 down a lane in an attempt to block Petty’s No. 42 Pontiac. As the two cars entered turn 3, Petty tapped the left corner of Earn- hardt’s car sending it into a spin.
He and Allison in the black No. 28 Ford sped past Earnhardt. Allison then made an attempt to pass on the inside as the two cars raced toward the finish line.
Allison pulled ahead and the two cars touched. It sent Allison across the finish line first, but slamming into the wall, driver’s side first.
Allison, who became the first driver to win back-to-back All-Star Races, was transported to the hospital after the wreck.
Five years earlier, Earnhardt made his famous “Pass in the Grass” which actually wasn’t a pass at all.
Coming off turn 4, Bill Elliott’s No. 9 Ford bumped Earnhardt’s No. 3 Chevrolet, sending it into the infield grass. Earnhardt was able to maintain control of the car and stay ahead of Elliott in a move that ABC’s Keith Jackson, the same announcer of college football fame, described as incredible.
Earnhardt went to win the race then known as The Winston, while Elliott tried to spin him out after the race.
The 1989 All-Star Race turned Darrell Waltrip into a fan favorite after he was spun by Rusty Wallace coming to the white flag. Wallace scored the victory, while the drivers’ teams brawled on pit road after the race.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened the 2000s by being the first rookie to win the All-Star Race. He had fresh tires and rocketed past Dale Jarrett for the lead. Another classic finish was in 2002 when Ryan Newman held off Earnhardt Jr. to become the second rookie winner.
Newman maintained control of his car despite Earnhardt getting into the back of him coming off turn 2.
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has the record with four All-Star wins. Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Sr. each won three All-Star races, while Mark Martin, Terry Labonte and Allison had two wins. Kevin Harvick is the only other active driver with multiple wins.