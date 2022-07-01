Nothing like a little jumpstart in the game of baseball.
Corbin Shaw cranked the engine with a first-inning grand slam Friday and that was plenty to push the Kingsport Axmen to a 10-1 win over Johnson City’s Doughboys in Appalachian League play at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Axmen starter Matt Cornelius took care of the other end with a little bullpen help. The 19-year-old left-hander from Albuquerque, New Mexico pitched six tidy innings, allowing one unearned run and just two base hits on 84 pitches. He struck out three batters and walked two. It was his first decision of the season.
East Tennessee State product Walker Trusley cleaned up nicely to earn a three-inning save, giving up just the other of the Doughboys’ three hits.
The victory ended a two-game losing streak for the Axmen (20-7), who lead the Appy League’s West Division by seven games over second-place Greeneville.
Johnson City (12-15) defeated Kingsport 12-11 the previous evening.
PAIR OF 4s
A Walters State slugger who had a big game with three hits, two runs scored and four RBIs, Shaw blasted a 2-2 offering from losing pitcher Justin Guiliano with one out in the first inning to stake the Axmen to an instant 4-0 edge.
Shaw is now batting .396 for the season.
Ian Riley had three hits as well for Kingsport, including a single to lead off the first-inning rally. The Texan drove in a pair of runs, one on a fourth-inning double and the other on an eighth-inning single that made it a 6-1 game.
Kingsport poured it on with a 4-run ninth highlighted by a two-run homer off the bat of Missouri Tigers product Shea McGahan. Jake Perry, who plays for the Minnesota Gophers, plated a run with a double and came all the way around to score on the same play on a Johnson City throwing error.
Perry and Riley are now hitting .365 and .363, respectively.
TOUGH NIGHT FOR DOUGHBOYS
Johnson City never threatened to make it much of a game.
Cole Tremain, a California product, drove in the only run for the Doughboys with a two-out single in the first inning.
Ethan Shaub, who hails from New Jersey, had a solid outing in relief of Guiliano, pitching four middle innings and giving up four of Kingsport’s 11 hits while allowing just one run.
Roberto Pena relieved to start the ninth for Johnson City but was knocked around, allowing four runs (three earned) and not recording an out.
Former Dobyns-Bennett standout Jackson McDavid picked up for Pena to close out the ninth, pitching a perfect frame with a strikeout.
UP NEXT
Kingsport hosts Elizabethton in Saturday’s action while Johnson City travels to Greeneville.