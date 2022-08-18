For the first time in quite a while, there seems to be more questions than answers for the annual high school football season opener between Science Hill and Elizabethton.
“Our team is different and Elizabethton is going to be different,” Science Hill coach Stacy Carter said. “They have been settling in the last three or four years, but have different people now. And we have to look different because we’re not going to throw the ball 80 percent of the time.”
The longtime rivals will meet at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
THE HISTORY
Science Hill leads the all-time series by a count of 55-36-5, but the Cyclones have won four straight — including a 34-15 decision at ETSU’s Greene Stadium last year.
“Last year was a big stage and a big boost for us,” Elizabethton coach Shawn Witten said. “Our success started when we found a way to win this game (in 2018). It was a confidence booster.”
Prior to the Cyclones’ streak, the Hilltoppers won 14 of 15 meetings.
Elizabethton is coming off of three straight appearances in the Class 4A state championship game, winning titles in 2019 and 2020 before losing in double overtime last year. The Cyclones went 42-2 over that stretch.
Science Hill went 11-7 over the last two seasons.
BEHIND CENTER HILLTOPPERS
With Science Hill turning the controls over to 5-foot-9, 153-pound junior Jaysahn Swartz, it will be a different look for the Cyclones’ defense.
“It’s like going back to when they had Jaylan Adams or Malik McGue,” Cyclones’ head coach Shawn Witten said. “He’s a shifty, hard-nosed football player. Having Malik as a quarterback coach helps him. He can make plays with his feet, so we have to keep him contained.”
Carter said Swartz needs to run the system and not try to do too much.
“Take the yards and if they aren’t there, get down,” Carter said. “(Former Cyclones’ quarterback) Bryson Rollins knew that better than anybody. Jaysahn has to do that, too.”
BEHIND CENTER CYCLONES
Elizabethton will turn to one of three players at quarterback: sophomore Jeriah Griffin, junior Gib Maupin or senior Dalton Mitchell. Each player would bring a different set of skills, leadership and experience to the position.
When it all shakes out, Witten said he’s mainly looking for the guy who can move the team and keep Elizabethton on a path to victory.
“For us, it’s finding a way to win,” Witten said. “A lot of it is going to be based off of gut feelings. It will play itself out. Our mindset for this week is to do whatever it takes to win — just whoever has their number called.”
THE LINES ARE DRAWN
Both teams seem confident they have the size needed to get things done in the trenches.
“I don’t think size is as big of a factor as last year,” Carter said. “It almost flips. We’re big and can match them in the front. This game will be whoever plays the best against the run.”
Witten said the Cyclones believe they can mix it up inside.
“We are big, and I feel we are strong,” Witten said. “Size plays to our advantage. And we always do a good job of not allowing offensive and defensive linemen to play both ways. We try to keep people fresh.
“Our style is time of possession and multiple first downs, keeping the down and distance in our favor and not turning the ball over.”
Among the key players on the lines are Science Hill center Kellen Hensley and Elizabethton defensive end Mason Ball.
SKILL THREATS
Science Hill will utilize Javin Chester in the backfield along with Mikah Dukes and Jovanni Williams.
The Hilltoppers’ top receiving threat is Tyler Moon.
“He’s a great weapon for them,” Witten said. “He has speed and athleticism.”
The Cyclones will use Cade Russell and Nate Stephens as leaders out of the backfield. Mitchell, Stephens and Teddy Orton are receiving threats.
“We have to attack them on the perimeter,” Carter said. “We have to tackle on the perimeter. That’s a big deal. If we don’t, it could be a long night.”
THE ATMOSPHERE
Witten said the scene Friday should fall in line with other meetings in this rivalry.
“It’s a great reminder of why you do what you do and why you put in the hard work,” Witten said. “It’s why you get up early in the morning and go through the offseason program. It’s a great reminder of what high school football is all about. It’s great for Northeast Tennessee and great for our two schools. It will be exciting football.”
