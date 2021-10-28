Dick Sander has already had a pretty impressive performance at Brooks Gym. Back in 1967, Sander scored 27 points for the UT-Chattanooga Mocs against East Tennessee State.
The way Sander figures, that was nothing compared to what he’s about to attempt in the same gym.
Sander is going to shoot free throws for 24 hours with hopes of making 3,300 in an effort to raise money and awareness for a new foundation, For Our Kids Project, being started to help parents of children born with birth defects. The event, called Finnegan’s Challenge, will begin at Brooks at 8 a.m. on Nov. 4 and continue until 8 a.m. the following day.
“Every 41/2 minutes, there’s a child born with a birth defect,” Sander, ETSU’s former athletic director, said Thursday during a news conference announcing the event. “So as I shoot these free throws over 24 hours, realize that 320 children will be born in our country with a birth defect.”
FINNEGAN’S STORY
Sander’s grandson, Finnegan, was born with a birth defect that required immediate surgery and several subsequent operations. It was a life-changing event for everyone involved, and as the family went through the process it became apparent that resources and support for families in their circumstance were not readily available.
“What we want to do is expose the reality that one in 33 children are born with a birth defect,” Sander said. “We want to build this community of support for these families. Nothing we’re doing is for Finnegan or Finnegan’s family. This is an effort to use all the knowledge that we’ve gained from the experience of having a child who has a birth defect and trying to navigate through that pretty challenging world that they’re in.”
Finnegan began the first grade this year.
“We really worry about how his peers in his class are going to engage and interact with him,” Sander said. “We’re going to create curriculum for teachers that helps the peers of children who have that special need understand and have empathy for those children. I think it’s something we can really do. As we talked to teachers across the country it’s clear that’s one thing they really aren’t very well trained to do. We’re going to develop content with the help of the (ETSU’s) Strong Brain Institute to support those teachers.”
SHOOTING FOR THE STARS
Sander is 75 years old and he admits the endeavor will likely take a toll.
“I’ll take rests,” he said. “I’ve tried to figure out a strategy. The first four, five hours, I’ll try to make 300 and see how my shoulder feels. I think I can make 150 an hour. It’s a challenge now.”
SPREADING THE WORD
As part of the event, a celebrity free throw contest will take place at 7 p.m. with Phillip Fulmer coaching one team and Mike Smith coaching the other.
Basketball coaches all over the country have agreed to have their own smaller challenges and post them on social media with the hashtag #FinnegansChallenge.
Tickets for the celebrity challenge will be $10 per person, $20 per family, and admission will be free for ETSU students with a valid student ID. The entire event will be streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/finneganschallenge.
“I’ve reached out to many coaches across the country and administrators,” Sander said. “Shaka Smart, Jeff Capel, Anthony Grant, Steve Forbes, Brent Nelson, Buzz Williams and they’re all in. I’ve talked to Seth Greenberg, Charles Barkley, Debbie Antonelli. They all want to be a part of this.”
FIRST DONATIONS
Alan Levine, executive chairman, president and CEO of Ballad Health, offered the first donations to the cause. On behalf of Niswonger Children’s Network, he donated $12,000. Then he and his wife added another $3,300.
“We encourage everyone in the region, please contribute,” Levine said. “Let’s give Finnegan’s Challenge a strong start so it can become institutionalized all over the world. And it will have started right here at East Tennessee State University.”
To make donations, visit the event’s web page at www.FinnegansChallenge.org.
“ETSU is honored to host Finnegan’s Challenge on our campus,” ETSU President Brian Noland said. “By supporting families as they navigate the challenges presented by birth defects and other adverse childhood events, we help ensure that those children and their families have a brighter day ahead of them. The Sander family is dear to our university and we hope that everyone in the ETSU family and across the region supports and becomes involved in this challenge.”