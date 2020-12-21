Chad Finchum lived a dream by racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona in 2020. He had even more fun, racing go-karts on the Kingsport Miniway.
It was a milestone year for the 26-year-old Knoxville driver, who attempted to qualify for the Daytona 500 and made three starts in the Cup Series in the No. 49 Toyota for car owner Carl Long.
He also made 29 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a career-best finish of 11th at Talladega. Overall, he has 99 career starts in NASCAR’s No. 2 series. Running for a team without the resources of the larger teams is a struggle. Finchum got a nice surprise when his crew chief called at the end of the season.
“He asked if I wanted to hear a good stat,” Finchum said. “He said, ‘We have earned the best average finish for the team for a season.’ That was really cool and made me feel good. Sometimes when you don’t run better than 25th on a day, you really beat yourself up. You always wonder what can I do to be better. At the end of day, it’s easy to get down.
“What I’ve learned is we’re after the small victories and running against those big-money teams is a tall order.”
A former track champion at Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway, Finchum has shown he has the talent at the local level. It has been harder to showcase running with a lower-budget team in NASCAR’s national series. He ends up competing in a race within a race where the goal is to be best in class.
The average finish shows he compares favorably to some other talented drivers like Timmy Hill and Joey Gase, who have driven for Long. Hill, who was the unofficial champion of the NASCAR iRacing Series when the other racing was shut down, is a longtime friend to Finchum and someone he greatly respects.
They first met racing Bandeloro cars at the 2007 Summer Shootout in Charlotte. They took different career paths with Hill making 200 nearly career starts in the NASCAR national series, while Finchum was making his name racing Late Model Stock cars on the short tracks.
Finchum, who won a NASCAR K&N Series race at Bristol, found out quickly how different it was with an underfunded team when he made his Xfinity Series debut at Dover in 2017. Long told him a goal was to be 30th fastest. After going on track to run a lap which felt like a pole-winning run, Finchum was taken aback when he found out it was 29th fastest.
“The crew is telling me, ‘Good job,’ and congratulating me,” he said. “I thought that was really fast. When they said I qualified 29th, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just drove my heart out.’ You have to learn and have to earn the respect of everybody. We’re racing against the guys in the same boat as us. We just don’t have the budget and there’s no shame in that.”
RETURNING TO THE ROOTS
Finchum had been a champion in the Model City before, but that was the adjacent Kingsport Speedway where he raced a white and blue No. 19 Late Model Stock car. He returned to Kingsport, but at the Miniway once the NASCAR season was over, racing a go-kart with the paint scheme like his late model.
He immediately won races in the karts. It came natural to Finchum, who started racing go-karts when he was six.
“As a racer, I love it. It doesn’t matter if we’re on the bread aisle in the grocery store, I’m going to see if you have a buggy faster than my buggy,” he said. “I enjoy the competition and love the sport. With Kingsport being my home track for many years, once they opened up the go-kart track, I wanted to do it. I have a passion for kart racing even to this day.”
He’s not the only NASCAR Cup Series driver to still race go-karts. Several others like Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick race at the GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina.
GoPro is an 11-turn road course, while the Kingsport Miniway is a smaller oval. The Miniway also a place where Finchum can race without breaking the bank.
“I pulled a kart out and had so much fun,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s dirt, asphalt, what type of vehicle you’re driving. You’re out there having fun and to me, driving the race car is like meditation to some people. I just love racing.”