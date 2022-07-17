Adrian Meronk has figured out the links of St. Andrews.
Meronk, a former East Tennessee State golfer, broke par for the third day in a row Sunday, firing a three-under 69 in the final round of the British Open on the Old Course. That left him at six under par, good for a tie for 42nd place.
It also left him wondering what could have been if it hadn’t been for a spate of bogeys to start the tournament. Meronk bogeyed six of his first 10 holes on Thursday, but rebounded to play the rest of the tournament in 12 under par. He finished with rounds of 75, 68, 70 and 69.
“To be honest, I loved everything about this week, the place, the tournament,” Meronk said. “It was just a phenomenal experience for me and I’m glad I played quite solid after the rough start.”
Like he did a day before, Meronk made a couple of long putts on Sunday. His first birdie, on the par-five fifth hole, came when he connected from 23 feet. His biggest highlight on the greens came at the tough par-four 13th, where he made a 57-footer for birdie. That hole was playing as the second-hardest on the course.
He had a chance to birdie the 17th, the Road Hole, which was playing as the toughest hole. After a 368-yard drive left him 134 yards out, he hit a wedge to 10 feet, but missed the putt.
Meronk was briefly derailed by a bogey at the par-three 11th hole, which is jokingly called by some locals as “the shortest par-five in golf.”
The green on No. 11, which is shared with the seventh hole, is 112 yards wide and Meronk found himself in a difficult position even though he was on the putting surface and pin high, but 120 feet away. There was a patch of fringe and rough between him and the hole and that’s where he left his second shot, some 60 feet short of the cup. He managed to make a five-footer for bogey.
Meronk, who won the Irish Open two weeks before his British Open debut, has been called the Polish Tiger Woods because every time he accomplishes something, he is the first player from Poland to do so. It’s made him quite a hero in his country and he enhanced that reputation in a practice round at the Open when Woods joined him for a practice round and showed him some of the subtleties of St. Andrews.
“Everyone back home is quite excited,” Meronk said. “There were a lot of supporters on the course this week as well, which is also nice. It’s part of my job to grow the game back home. So I think the more I play in these events, the more it will grow and more people will watch. I hope the young kids can see me on TV playing good and that will inspire them to start into the game and practice. I think that’s the idea and that’s the way I started as well. I hope it’s going to happen.”
The Open was Meronk’s second appearance in a major. He missed the cut in last year’s U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.