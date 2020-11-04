Four drivers, one race with the NASCAR Cup Series championship on the line.
Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott will battle Sunday at Phoenix International Raceway for the biggest prize in stock car racing.
Hamlin would appear to be the clear favorite based on his seven wins this season, but consider Kevin Harvick won a series-best nine races and didn’t make the final cut. Still, there is plenty to like about Hamlin as well the other championship contenders.
Denny Hamlin
No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
44 career wins
Hamlin has battled Harvick as the series’ dominant driver throughout the season. Hamlin started the year by winning his second straight Daytona 500 and third overall.
In 2019, he came into Phoenix needing to win to make the final race at Miami. He did just that, leading 143 of 312 laps on his way to victory.
With 44 career wins, Hamlin is in the conversation with Junior Johnson and Mark Martin as the greatest driver to never win a championship. While it’s flattering to be mentioned along those Hall of Fame racers, Hamlin is determined to win a first title after coming agonizingly close in 2010.
A decade later, this appears to be his best opportunity for the two-time Phoenix winner.
Joey Logano
No. 22 Team Penske Ford
26 career wins; 2018 champion
Logano started out the season as the series’ hottest driver, winning two of the first four races, including the March race at Phoenix. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Logano’s team was slightly off the pace when racing resumed.
The 22 team wasn’t down for long. Logano has five top-five finishes in the last nine races and comes into Phoenix with four straight top-10 finishes, including a third win of the season at Kansas. The 2020 season looks eerily similar to 2018, when Logano wasn’t the favorite going into the final race — but he was the fastest of the four contenders to win the championship.
Brad Keselowski
No. 2 Team Penske Ford
34 career wins; 2012 champion
Phoenix hasn’t been Keselowski’s best track — he’s winless in 22 starts on the uniquely-shaped, 1-mile track — but there is some encouragement. He finished runner-up to Kyle Busch in 2018 and led 82 laps in the series’ last visit to Phoenix.
Keselowski’s lone series title came in 2012 before the current championship format. His lone appearance in the final four was 2017, when he finished seventh in the race and was last among the championship contenders.
He has four wins, including the May race at Bristol and the race at New Hampshire’s flat 1-mile track, where he led 184 of the 301 laps.
Chase Elliott
No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 career wins
Other sports talk about peaking at the right time and it’s certainly the case with Elliott. He has serious momentum with two wins in the last four races, leading 236 of 500 laps at Martinsville.
Elliott has won on a variety of tracks this season, including the Daytona road course, the Charlotte ROVAL, the Charlotte oval and the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol.
Before the COVID-19 changes, Elliott won the pole for the last Phoenix race and led 93 laps. He has five top-10s in nine races on the Arizona track, including a runner-up finish in 2017.
He has led laps in eight of the last nine races and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Elliott join his father, Bill, as a Cup Series champion.
ENDING ON A HIGH NOTE
Harvick, who holds the Phoenix track record with nine wins, could lessen the disappointment of not racing for the championship with his 10th win of the season.
If so, he would become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to score double-digit wins in a single year.
It’s possibly the last NASCAR race ever for Johnson, who has announced his retirement from full-time competition. The driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet hasn’t won since Dover in June 2017 and this is a chance to go out on a high note.
Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet, has the extra motivation of a home race. The Arizona racer has just one top-10 finish in 10 Phoenix races, but he led 194 of the 312 laps in 2016.
Kyle Busch recently extended his streak of at least one win in 16 seasons. Another victory would tie him with Harvick with 58 career victories for ninth-place on NASCAR’s all-time win list.
However, the odds are stacked against someone outside the top four in points winning the race. It hasn’t happened since Hamlin won the final race in 2013, a year before the current format change.