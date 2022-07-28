To say Gabe Ferrell is hard hitting is an understatement.
The David Crockett fullback and linebacker has already handed out three concussions this spring and that’s just to his teammates in practice.
He’s even tougher when it comes to opponents.
“Last year, he was third on the team in tackles and he always has a nose for the football,” David Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “He’s your typical, David Crockett, good Southern boy football player. He has no interest to play college football, instead he wants to go to welding school.
“He just loves to hit and if you’re not careful, he gave three concussions to our team in the spring. You can’t teach someone to play that way.”
It’s not just the physical aspect which makes Ferrell a special player. He uses his brain as much as brawn, moving from outside linebacker to inside last season. He is the one who calls out the defensive plays and gets his teammates in the right spots.
With only eight seniors and a lot of new names, Ferrell takes his role as a team leader seriously.
“We have to start a lot of young guys, so we have to step up,” Ferrell said. “It’s a lot of people’s first time starting, so we have to be leaders.”
His versatility, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, is a tremendous asset to the Pioneers who made it to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs last season. Sometimes, the coaches move him to nose guard in the 3-4 defense. He’s a solid 6-foot and 220 pounds, but holds his own against larger guys.
“We move him up there and blitz him a lot because he’s hard to block,” Chandley said. “In our third-down package, we put him on the nose and let him use his speed. He’s got enough strength to handle his own, but his speed allows him to get off the block and get to the quarterback.”
Ferrell certainly enjoys getting after the guys in the opposing backfield. While he likes blocking and carrying the football, but he’s truly a defensive guy at heart.
“I like playing linebacker because I have a little more freedom to do what I feel like need to,” Ferrell said. “It gets a little stressful at times when you’re trying to figure out what the offense is doing, but it’s fun.”
There’s plenty of inspiration with Ferrell praising Crockett’s passionate fan base which supports the team. Ferrell also likes playing for Chandley, whom he called a good role model as a Christian man beside being a good coach.
The coach is certainly complimentary of Ferrell as his willingness to go all out every day is an example for the rest of the team.
“His physicality bleeds into the rest of the team. We hang our hats on being physical and playing hard,” Chandley said. “Nobody represents that more than Gabe Ferrell. His ability to do that affects all our other guys.”